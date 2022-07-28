The Gardener’s Toolbox: Advice on designing your own outdoor living space

wgntv.com
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Happy Lemon’s Oreo Bubble Waffle
Happy Lemon is the originator of Chinese tea foam but that’s not all it’s known for. They also serve up refreshing smoothies and tasty Bubble Waffles. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen to break down their Oreo Bubble Waffle is Store Manager Ashley Ellis. Lincoln Park: 818 W....
Squirrels digging through gardens—is this a sign of a harsh winter ahead?
I am having problems with squirrels digging through my garden this summer, and I have never had this problem in years past. Is this a sign of a harsh winter ahead?. Folklore holds that when squirrels are busily gathering large stores of nuts, a severe winter lies ahead. However, research provides no documented evidence that squirrels (or any other animal, for that matter) can predict future weather. Experts from a wide range of disciplines agree that animal behavior, even when it is unusual or uncharacteristic, is a response to past or current weather and it is not based on predictive ability. You are probably dealing with especially aggressive squirrels who are merely taking advantage of the bounty of your garden.
Lunchbreak: Confetti Party Pie
Rachel Glaser, Cake Decorator for Sweet Mandy B’s. Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 244-1174. Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St., Chicago, IL 60611 | (312) 255-1632. Events:. The old-fashioned bakeshop with locations in Lincoln Park and Streeterville, will celebrate 20 years of business through...
Restaurant offers memorable experience in Chicago landmark space
CHICAGO — What is more Chicago than lapping up the history of the city while dining in a landmark building?. You get that experience at the Chicago Firehouse Restaurant in the South Loop. Guests will indulge in a memorable, guest-first dining experience at an officially designated Chicago landmark. To uphold the longstanding tradition of serving the South Loop neighborhood, this acclaimed 1905 Romanesque Revival structure opened its historic doors in 2000.
Suburban ranch hosts monthly oasis for military veterans, families
BARRINGTON, Ill. — Every last Sunday of the month Soul Harbour Ranch in Barrington welcomes military and veterans and their families. The ranch gives them a place to connect with each other and the therapy animals. 100-year-old Bob Lick served as an Air Force gunner in WWII and was among those at the ranch on […]
Creating a positive impact on people’s lives using lasagna
SAUCE (or simply use prepared, jar sauce such as RAGU’) 2 (14.5-ounce) or 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes. 1. In a large pot, heat a couple of tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the beef and turkey, breaking it up into small bits. Cook until the meat is browned. Add in the onion and garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.
Small businesses in Highland Park affected by mass shooting eligible for SBA loan
CHICAGO — Highland Park, a community still recovering from the Fourth of July mass parade shooting, is getting an economic boost for small businesses. Mayor Nancy Rotering, Rep. Brad Schneider and the Small Business Administration announced Monday the First Bank of Highland Park will serve as a center until Aug. 11 for small businesses to […]
Could Chicago ever get more than a foot of rain?
The St. Louis area was just hit by more than a foot of rain. Could Chicago ever get that much?. Absolutely and it’s already happened. More rain than fell in St. Louis, hit the Chicago area on July 17-18,1996 affecting the entire region. Waves of thunderstorms repeatedly developed along a corridor from near Rockford to just north of Kankakee, bringing incredible amounts of precipitation, along with major flooding. Aurora was at the epicenter of the heaviest precipitation, logging 16.91 inches of rain in a 24-hour period, an Illinois record. Much of the metro area received more than 8 inches of rain. Brandon Dam near Joliet measured 13.60 inches, while nearly 11 inches fell on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Eight people died in the flood, and damage totaled more than a half-billion dollars.
Chicago’s Very Own Bonnie Hunt stops by for fun and touching conversation about family, new show
Comedian, actress and producer Bonnie Hunt stopped by to talk about her new Apple TV+ series, “Amber Brown,” based on the popular kids books. She told Dean Richards about the influence family has on the projects she chooses and how her late mother’s advice leads her and the way she works.
What air mass is above the anvil cloud formation causing it to flatten?
I have seen cumulonimbus clouds (thunderheads) with classic anvil formations at the top. What air mass is above the anvil causing it to flatten?. Scott, Bloomingdale, Ill. The troposphere, the Earth’s lowest layer, extends from the earth’s surface upward about seven miles (but this varies with season and latitude), and in this layer the temperature decreases with increasing height at an average of about 3.5 degrees per thousand feet of altitude. Since the air cools with altitude warm, buoyant air in a thunderstorm can continue to accelerate upward. Above the troposphere lies the stratosphere, beginning at about 40,000 feet (higher in summer, lower in winter), where temperatures increase with altitude and it is at this level that thunderheads top out. Warm air surging upward in the storm encounters a warmer environment and decelerates causing the cloud to spread outward into an anvil-shaped top.
Bailey softens rhetoric on Chicago, remains critical of leadership in op-Ed
Addressing media on Monday, Lightfoot struck back.
CPS holds Back to School Bash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — The 2023 school year is just three weeks away and Chicago Public School staff and students are preparing with their annual series of ‘Back to School Bashes’. Faculty, staff, students and family gathered at Tarkington School of Excellence Monday where those in the community could pick up school supplies, meet with teachers and […]
Volunteers hand out over 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to CPS students
Dozens of volunteers gathered Sunday to pack 1,250 backpacks with school supplies.
Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 80s with mostly sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Decreasing clouds Monday with morning thunderstorms, less humid later. Winds: WNW 10-15 G30. High: 88. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: NW 5-15 G20. Low: 66. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside. Winds: SSE 5-10 G15. High: 87/81.
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Friday Forecast: Temps near 80 with partly cloudy conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Friday, increasing a few clouds late day. Winds: WNW 5-15 G20. High: 79. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Low: 63. Saturday Forecast: Sunny, cooler lakeside. Winds: WSW 0-10 mph. High: 84/78.
Police: Man attacked in Loop; serious condition
CHICAGO — A man was attacked downtown early Monday morning in the Loop, police said. At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of North LaSalle on the report of an aggravated battery. A 27-year-old man sustained several lacerations to the body and was transported to Stroger...
Man dead after shooting in Logan Square
CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in Logan Square early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. A 31-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached him and a person fired shots toward the […]
Body of missing suburban woman found decomposing in apartment
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The body of a woman missing since February was found Thursday in Waukegan. The Lake County coroner confirmed the body of Bianca Haas was found inside an apartment on 100 block of Drew Lane. Waukegan Police said a call was placed to the police department from someone who had entered the apartment […]
Investigation underway after fire breaks out in Kildeer
KILDEER, Ill. — An Investigation is underway after massive flames erupted in the middle of the night in a Kildeer home. The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning at a home on Tiffany Court. The fire started at the rear of the house but the cause of the fire is unknown. No one […]
