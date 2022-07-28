“We expect double-digit deaths”: Gov. Andy Beshear addresses flooding, power outages in eastern Kentucky

nypressnews.com
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here’s where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot winning ticket sold at Des Plaines Speedway, lottery officials say
Someone in Des Plaines won the $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Million’s jackpot drawing. Mega Millions officials confirmed to ABC News at least one ticket matching all five of the numbers plus the Mega Ball was sold in Illinois. The Illinois lottery website shows it was sold at the Speedway #4250 in Des Plaines.
McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres
The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
The winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot announced Friday was sold at a convenience store in a Chicago suburb – but the ticketholder isn’t the only winner. The Des Plaines, Illinois, Speedway gas station where the lucky ticket was sold also will benefit from the...
There’s a CHANCE of rain this weekend
Heat will definitely continue for the last weekend of July, but pop-up showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. 34 triple-digit days so far this summer. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort Worth. But officially...
Mega Millions ticket bought in Bronx wins $1 million, Illinois ticket wins $1.28 billion jackpot
NEW YORK — There’s a grand prize winner in Friday’s $1.28 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx. The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East...
The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most
WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
California man who threatened to kill GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced by Florida Justice Department
The California man who threatened to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been sentenced by the Florida Department of Justice. Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, pleaded guilty of one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce and was sentenced to six months of home confinement, United States Attorney Jason R. Coody for the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice announced Thursday.
