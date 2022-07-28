ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

“We expect double-digit deaths”: Gov. Andy Beshear addresses flooding, power outages in eastern Kentucky

nypressnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia

Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
VIRGINIA STATE
nypressnews.com

McKinney Fire continues to spread through Northern California, burning through more than 51,000 acres

The McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County had burned through 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning and remained 0% contained, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, now California’s largest so far this year, began on Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest near the California- Oregon border and led to the shut down of a portion of Highway 96, Cal Fire officials said.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
City
Buckhorn, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
nypressnews.com

There’s a CHANCE of rain this weekend

Heat will definitely continue for the last weekend of July, but pop-up showers and storms will be possible on Saturday. 34 triple-digit days so far this summer. A normal, North Texas summer averages 20. Rain has fallen around parts of North Texas and even parts of Dallas-Fort Worth. But officially...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most

WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
nypressnews.com

California man who threatened to kill GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced by Florida Justice Department

The California man who threatened to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has been sentenced by the Florida Department of Justice. Eugene Huelsman, 59, of Thousand Oaks, pleaded guilty of one count of transmission of a threat in interstate commerce and was sentenced to six months of home confinement, United States Attorney Jason R. Coody for the Northern District of Florida Department of Justice announced Thursday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy