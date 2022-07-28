Guernsey crush Slovenia by nine wickets in final European group game

As an eight-year-old, Anita Ghai was buried neck-deep in a mud grave during a solar eclipse, while her mother was pressured to chant verses from Hindu scripture – ostensibly to cure Ghai of polio, which she had contracted at the age of two. “I still carry guilt – for what my mother had to endure because of me,” says Ghai, now 67 and a dean at Delhi’s Ambedkar University.

