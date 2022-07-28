Guernsey crush Slovenia by nine wickets in final European group game

www.bbc.com
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
BBC
The woman declared stateless in India, UK and Uganda
Ila Popat has been living in India for more than five decades. She got married here, had children, obtained an Indian driving licence and even a voter identity card. But she still can't travel abroad as an Indian because she doesn't have a passport, effectively making her stateless. She has...
Chinese seafarers were coerced into leaving UK after war, Home Office admits
Chinese seafarers with British wives and children were “coerced” into boats leaving Liverpool after the second world war in a “racially inflected” secret government programme, the Home Office has admitted. After responding to calls to serve in the British merchant navy in the Battle of the...
Not radical enough? Starmer’s caution may yet carry Labour to power | Polly Toynbee
Some of the party faithful are impatient for more, but they must keep their eyes fixed firmly on the prize, says Polly Toynbee, Guardian columnist
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
‘Never give up’: why the world’s struggle against polio is not over
As an eight-year-old, Anita Ghai was buried neck-deep in a mud grave during a solar eclipse, while her mother was pressured to chant verses from Hindu scripture – ostensibly to cure Ghai of polio, which she had contracted at the age of two. “I still carry guilt – for what my mother had to endure because of me,” says Ghai, now 67 and a dean at Delhi’s Ambedkar University.
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success...
BBC
Truss says best to ignore attention-seeking Sturgeon
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has claimed it is best to ignore "attention seeker" Nicola Sturgeon. The foreign secretary criticised Scotland's first minister before ruling out a second independence referendum. Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter, Ms Truss described herself as "a child of the Union", having spent some...
