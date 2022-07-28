Ferndale police officer charged with felony attempted child molestation

This week, Lynden campers hit the pitch, links and court as there were three sports camps total: two camps offered by Lynden Christian and one by Lynden High School. Lynden Christian’s soccer camp went July 18-22, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for fourth to sixth graders and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for first to third graders. All skill levels were welcome as campers worked on the basic fundamentals of soccer: passing, volleys, shooting, dribbling, etc. Lynden Christian’s golf camp, which was held at Homestead Farms Golf Club, went July 18-21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It was open to all skill levels as campers worked on everything from putting on the green to crushing the dimples off the ball down the driving range. Lynden High School’s basketball camp went July 18-20, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for fourth to sixth graders and noon to 2:30 p.m. for seventh to ninth graders. Campers polished their ball handling, shooting, footwork, passing and catching skills while also participating in small-sided games. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)

