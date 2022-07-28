Ferndale police officer charged with felony attempted child molestation

www.lyndentribune.com
East Badger Road closed near Double Ditch Road until Aug. 6
LYNDEN — Crews working on Pepin Creek and Duffner Ditch fish passage, along a half-mile stretch of State Route 546 (East Badger Road) between SR 539 (Guide Meridian) and Double Ditch Road will close this section of roadway beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 until 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 so crews can remove old fish culverts from underneath the highway.
Whatcom County celebrates Old Settlers
Celebrating 126 years of memories, Washington’s longest running picnic, the Whatcom County Old Settlers Picnic, included numerous entertainment events for the last weekend of July. Friday, July 29 was Senior Citizen Day and Saturday, July 30 included the Pioneer Car Show, We’re Back grand and junior parades, children’s activities and music. Out of its 126 year stretch, the Old Settlers Association did not host the picnic for two summers: the summer of 1942 during World War II and the summer of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. The Whatcom County Old Settlers Association is a nonprofit organization that is ran by volunteers. The proceeds fund their mission of preserving the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of Whatcom County. (Taras McCurdie and Leora Watson/Lynden Tribune)
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden, LC hosts golf, soccer, basketball camps
This week, Lynden campers hit the pitch, links and court as there were three sports camps total: two camps offered by Lynden Christian and one by Lynden High School. Lynden Christian’s soccer camp went July 18-22, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for fourth to sixth graders and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for first to third graders. All skill levels were welcome as campers worked on the basic fundamentals of soccer: passing, volleys, shooting, dribbling, etc. Lynden Christian’s golf camp, which was held at Homestead Farms Golf Club, went July 18-21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. It was open to all skill levels as campers worked on everything from putting on the green to crushing the dimples off the ball down the driving range. Lynden High School’s basketball camp went July 18-20, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for fourth to sixth graders and noon to 2:30 p.m. for seventh to ninth graders. Campers polished their ball handling, shooting, footwork, passing and catching skills while also participating in small-sided games. (Taras McCurdie for the Tribune)
Whatcom Prep baseball teams reach regional finals
FERNDALE – After exceptional runs by the Whatcom Prep 13U and 14U baseball teams in the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth Regional Championships, both fell just one win short of advancing to their respective World Series tournaments.
