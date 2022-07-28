Read on saladovillagevoice.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saladovillagevoice.com
Heart and Hands collecting new clothes & shoes for local students
Heart and Hands Ministries in Salado is serving 114 local students in the community by providing a new outfit and new pair of shoes for back-to-school. You can help by signing up to purchase an outfit or a pair of shoes for a student at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c44aca82caafa7-heart2. Of the 114 students,...
saladovillagevoice.com
Salado Middle School supplies list
Below are the school supplies lists for Salado Middle School. 1 Vertical expanding accordion folder (7 pockets) 1 set of earbuds (with case) If you are not sure whether your student is in this class, please wait until the first week and then you can purchase the following if needed.
Comments / 0