Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Services News

Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
Bay Area doctors warn public of increased COVID hospitalizations, deaths this winter
While monkeypox has been a major public health issue gripping the attention of the public and health officials, a group of Bay Area doctors says they are warning people not to forget about the threat COVID continues to pose.
Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife
A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.
(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
San Jose Sues Owner of Rose Garden Home, Calls It a ‘Public Nuisance'
The City of San Jose says a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood has become so rundown that it’s a public nuisance. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit in an effort to force the owner to clean it up or tear it down. Residents told NBC Bay...
Bay Area Health Leaders Call for Better COVID-19 Messaging
Some members of the Bay Area health community believe more needs to be done to educate people about how COVID-19 is transmitted and highlight the value of wearing masks as the virus continues to spread and as fall and winter approach. Dr. Kim Roades spoke Thursday with Umoja Health San...
Renting in the Bay Area on a minimum wage salary? You’ll need at least 3 jobs
Trying to rent a two-bedroom, Bay Area apartment on a minimum-wage salary? You’ll need to hold down at least three full-time jobs to make it happen. That’s the alarming conclusion from a new nationwide report that highlights the gap between what housing costs and what people earn, underscoring the affordability crisis gripping the country as a whole — and California and the Bay Area in particular.
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
Santa Clara official accused of living out of state
Questions are swirling about whether a Santa Clara elected official, who holds a critical role handling everything from city records to council meeting details, lives in the city he serves. Emails to councilmembers this week claim the city clerk, Hosam Haggag, now lives in Washington, and asked if elected officials are no longer required to live in... The post Santa Clara official accused of living out of state appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Housing ‘Out of Reach' for Bay Area Minimum Wage Workers: Report
A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco,...
How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code
It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
School district buys $1.4 million property to ‘address traffic flow issues’ at Los Gatos High School
A traffic solution could be coming soon to Los Gatos High School. The Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District board of trustees purchased a property adjacent to Los Gatos High School for $1.4 million for what it says could be used to “address traffic flow issues.”. It’s not yet...
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
(BCN) — Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro. Javier […]
Santa Cruz is rolling out its food scrap collection program
Many Santa Cruz city residents will have a new bin rolling up to the curb on next week’s trash day — part of a statewide effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. The city’s new curbside food scrap collection program is meant to keep biodegradable leftovers like...
California program to help prospective homeowners with down payment
(KRON) – California will soon be rolling out a program that will help citizens pay for down payments. According to Zillow, the average house price as of Thursday in San Francisco is $1.4 million, and the surrounding Bay Area is not much cheaper. “Plenty of clients who I would love to work with, who cannot […]
Competition for Bay Area Apartments Heating Up
Bay Area housing prices are starting to drop, but renting an apartment in the region is getting tougher. There appears to be three main factors making it difficult to nail down an apartment. First, a lot of people are heading back to the office and therefore back to the area. Also, lack of inventory and rising mortgage rates are making it hard to buy a house. Finally, there's a scarcity of apartments as construction has slowed over the last few months.
Fremont House Fire in Attic Displaces 3
A Sunday afternoon house fire on Blanchard Street in Fremont, which displaced three people is under investigation, officials said. Fire fighters pitched an "aggressive" attack to extinguish an exterior fire that spread into the attic of a flat-top conversion home where a new roof had been constructed above an old roof, the Fremont Fire Department said.
Monterey County inmate killed in Pelican Bay prison cell
DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS SF) -- A 22-year-old inmate from Monterey County has been killed in an attack in a housing unit dayroom at Pelican Bay State Prison, officials announced Monday.The suspect in the death of Uriel Otero is Fernando Torres Lopez, who is incarcerated for second-degree murder in Santa Clara County. Both inmates had been sent to prison in crimes related to gang activity.Prison officials said that at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Friday, the facility's guards and medical staff responded when Lopez allegedly attacked Otero in a housing unit dayroom. Otero was taken to the prison's triage and medical facility...
Santa Cruz County ranked second most expensive place to live in the country
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County has the disturbing but not surprising distinction of now being the second least affordable community in the entire country. It even ranks ahead of Silicon valley as far as rental affordability. The report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition was jointly...
