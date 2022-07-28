Realtor Alex Comsa jumps into Palo Alto council race

calmatters.network
Livermore downtown redevelopment debate heats up again
The contentious Eden Housing development planned for downtown Livermore continues to spur debate following the city’s decision to not process a resident-submitted referendum petition to overturn the City Council’s approval of an amended disposition, development and loan agreement (DDLA) for the project. At the City Council’s regular meeting...
East vs. West: San Jose mayoral candidate breaks barriers
Eight years ago, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor....
SRVHS team swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco for a good cause
The San Ramon Valley High School boys’ water polo team is set to swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco to support research for a neurological condition known as hydrocephalus. The 18th annual swim for the Team Hydro Foundation, which will take place on Aug. 13, will serve as...
East Bay residents plead guilty to large fentanyl operation
Seven people pleaded guilty last week to charges in connection with a large seizure of fentanyl in the Bay Area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Six East Bay residents and one Oregon resident admitted to various charges related to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from two residences in Oakland and San Leandro.
DA: Trucking company settles hazardous waste dumping allegations
Old Dominion Freight Line has agreed to pay a civil penalty of a total of $1.36 million to Alameda County and other jurisdictions to settle allegations of illegally dumping hazardous waste. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced in a July 27 news release that the trucking company will also...
