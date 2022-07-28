Why N'Keal Harry Has Something to Prove

www.yardbarker.com
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19
Eleven days ago, Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. News soon came out that Murray's new deal included an "independent study" clause, which mandated four hours of independent film study per week. Following much criticism from both fans and media members alike, the 24-year-old responded to comments about...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center rips six-game suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson
News outlets reported on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson had determined Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions and should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season. Per the...
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
Mason Rudolph has a shot at being Steelers QB1?
The quarterback competition at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp is certainly an interesting one. While the scenario has mainly been seen as a competition between Mitch Trubinsky and rookie Kenny Pickett, offensive coordinator Matt Canada said in a recent radio interview that Mason Rudolph is still very much in the running.
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense
The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies. Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.
Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases
It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
Chris Olave has a Path to Dynasty Greatness
The Saints traded away their 16th overall pick plus a few middle-round selections to get the 11th overall pick. They selected the former Ohio State Buckeye, Chris Olave. The speedy 6-foot receiver ran a 4.39 during the combine, indicating he’ll be a star at the next level. The Saints organization truly sees big things for the rookie receiver, as they made it a point to tie his name to New Orleans.
Report: Cowboys fear WR James Washington suffered Jones fracture in foot
The Dallas Cowboys are concerned that wide receiver James Washington may have suffered a serious foot injury at practice on Monday. Washington went streaking down the left sideline during a passing drill at practice. He went up for a pass attempt but was unable to make the catch. Washington seemed to be bothered and started hopping off the field, only putting weight on his left leg.
Injuries For Packers Could Hurt Team In Week One
The Green Bay Packers can’t seem to catch a break in 2022. Their offseason would see them dumping players to get under the salary cap. They would later lose Davante Adams, who they would trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now they are dealing with multiple injuries just weeks...
NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson ruling appeal
The NFL issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal. In a statement, the NFL thanked judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”
NFLPA hints they are expecting a short suspension for Deshaun Watson
The NFLPA dropped a hint on Sunday night that they are expecting a small punishment for Deshaun Watson. Former federal judge Sue Robinson was appointed the disciplinary officer for the Watson matter. Robinson reportedly told both the NFL and NFLPA that her decision about the discipline will come on Monday.
