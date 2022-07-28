Venomous Snake Startles South Carolina Beachgoers

country1037fm.com
Husband sees ‘nothing but blood in the water’ as mother attacked by shark in Florida in front of family
A Texas mother was attacked by a shark in front of her family during a vacation in Florida. Lindsay Bruns, 35, was airlifted to a hospital to undergo reconstructive surgery following the vicious thrashing, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Ms Bruns was out on a boat with her family in...
Terrifying new details emerge about 15ft shark that brutally attacked swimmer, 62, only yards from popular US beach
TERRIFYING details have emerged about a 15-foot shark that brutally attacked a 62-year-old swimmer in California. Steve Bruemmer was swimming in Lovers Point Beach off the waters of Monterey Bay on June 22 when he was bitten by the great white shark. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife identified...
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
I was born and raised in The Bahamas. Here are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
I grew up in New Providence and wish visitors realized that the islands have more to offer than Nassau and Atlantis, the hotel on Paradise Island.
Rare Animal Found In NY State! Have You Ever Seen One of These?
There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. For example, the 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York or the mountain lion debate. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
Horror footage shows sharks up to 10 feet long circling Florida shoreline after one sinks its teeth into swimmer’s foot
HORROR footage shows the moment sharks up to 10 feet long circle the Florida shoreline following a spate of attacks in the state. The drone clip was taken by Paul Dabill off the coast of Jupiter Island on July 19. It is believed the footage shows lemon sharks, which can...
Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
The Biggest Cat Fish Ever Recorded in the US was Caught in Kerr Lake, Virginia
Catfishes are easily identifiable by their barbels or whiskers coming out of the side of their face. Even though they are known to have been around since the time of the dinosaurs, they have not changed much from an anatomical perspective.
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
A 217-Pound Loggerhead Turtle Was Discovered Dragging Tires, Fishing Rods, & More In Florida
According the Miami Herald, a 217-pound loggerhead sea turtle was rescued off the Florida Panhandle, where rescuers realized that the massive turtle was carrying a ton of fishing debris. We’re talking about fishing rods, hooks, tons of fishing line, and weights. The sea turtle was discovered yesterday, after she...
This South Carolina Destination Was Just Named the No. 1 City in the U.S. by T+L Readers — Here's Why
Charleston, South Carolina, has once again charmed Travel + Leisure readers, winning the top spot in the World's Best Awards Best Cities in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row — and earning the South Carolina city a coveted spot as a WBA Hall of Fame honoree.
Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause
Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
Florida town quarantined after discovery of a giant African land snail
In Pasco County Florida, a quarantine order was issued for people after the re-discovery of the giant African land snail, an invasive species that can harm to humans, structures, and wildlife. On June 24th the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) created a quarantine surrounding the town of...
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?
Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
