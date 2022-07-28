Amy Grant Involved In Bicycle Crash, Taken To Nashville Hospital

country1037fm.com
ETOnline.com
Vince Gill Cancels Upcoming Shows After Wife Amy Grant's Hospitalization
Vince Gill has canceled his upcoming shows amid his wife, Amy Grant's, hospitalization. In a statement to ET on Friday, Gill's rep confirmed that the 65-year-old singer's concerts on July 28, 29 and 30 have been canceled "due to an unforeseen family emergency." "Unfortunately the show is not expected to...
Popculture
Amy Grant Hospitalized After Concerning Bike Crash
Contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant is recovering after she was hospitalized this week following a scary accident. The musician, 61, was treated for minor injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center after she was involved in a biking accident Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. local time as Grant,...
Amy Grant recovering at home after bicycling accident, postpones August shows until 2023
Singer Amy Grant stayed overnight Wednesday at a Nashville hospital after being treating for cuts and abrasions from a bicycling accident.
Amy Grant, Christian Singer and Wife of Vince Gill, Hospitalized After Bike Accident
Earlier today, Amy Grant, contemporary Christian singer, and wife of country music artist Vince Gill was injured in a bicycle accident. The incident took place near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee at around 3 pm. According to WKRN, Amy Grant was riding with a friend near the...
Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary
Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
WATCH: Keith Urban Drops the Hammer on John Michael Montgomery’s ‘Sold’ at the Opry
The Grand Ole Opry is throwing it back to the 1990s for its upcoming TV special on the Circle Network. Aptly dubbed Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s, the special will feature performances by Chris Young, Breland, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood, Michael Ray, Keith Urban, Midland, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Jimmie Allen covering popular ’90s country hits from Travis Tritt, Garth Brooks, Patty Loveless, Toby Keith, and more.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter On Johnny Cash’s Lawn To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.”. Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Garth Brooks Announces New Installment of ‘The Anthology’ Series
Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced a new installment to his The Anthology series. Brooks released the cover of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Part II is now available for sale. The new career rewind special follows his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The Five Five Years....
WATCH: Cody Johnson Crushes Vince Gill’s ‘When I Call Your Name’ on ‘Opry Loves the 90s’ TV Special
The Grand Ole Opry brought out a slew of heavy-hitters for its upcoming Opry Live: Opry Loves the ’90s TV special on Circle Network. The TV show will feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Johnson, Midland, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Breland, and Chris Young covering popular ’90s country hits.
Naomi Judd Left Daughters Wynonna and Ashley Out of Her Will: Reports
Naomi Judd left her daughters Wynonna and Ashley out of her will. She instead opted to leave her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate. According to a report, “he will have full authority and discretion over her assets without the approval of any court.”
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
jambroadcasting.com
Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards
Luke Bryan is returning to host the CMA Awards, but he won’t be doing it alone. Luke will team up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to host the 56th annual show live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This is Luke’s second year hosting the CMAs after making his debut in 2021, and Peyton’s first.
Lainey Wilson Delivers Rousing Rendition Of Travis Tritt’s “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” At The Grand Ole Opry ’90s Special
I can’t get enough of these ’90s country covers at the Grand Ole Opry. As part of their “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience that’s running until the end of 2022, the iconic country music venue is hosting a cool new interactive tour exhibition, special in-show Opry programming, ’90s themed Opry Plaza Parties, and surprise artist collaborations, all dedicated to the good ol’ days of country music.
Maren Morris Brings an Elton John Cover to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall [Watch]
Maren Morris' 2022 Humble Quest tour took her all the way to New York City on Friday night (July 29), where she played a show at the city's famed Radio City Music Hall. During her set, she treated the crowd to her version of Elton John's 1972 hit, "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters."
