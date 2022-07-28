Hilton Head Island Airport secures an additional $11.6 Million for Airport Terminal Upgrade

New developments within Sonoma County can be a challenging proposition for even the most determined builders. On paper, the Hyatt Place Wine Country Hotel has slick aerodynamic features, roof-top views, and a shady tree-lined lot. Despite some push back, the plans have been cleared for take-off. Over three years on from initial proposal, is closer to construction after the county board of supervisors recently signed off on the project's environmental documents. The 165-room, six-story hotel, with a 150-plus-seat rooftop restaurant is slated to be built on one of the few remaining undeveloped lots near the Sonoma County Airport. Claudette Diaz with Permit...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO