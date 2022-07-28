2022 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo Fun with Great Day Colorado

Read on kdvr.com
Douglas County Fair Kicks Off Last Weekend Full of Fun
It’s time to grab your cowboy boots and hats, we’re going to the rodeo! The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo warps up this weekend and trust us, you don’t want to miss out on the 2022 experience. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, chatted with Douglas County Fair and...
Denver hit 100 degrees for 5th time this year
Friday's high temperature in Denver made it to 101 degrees which broke the previous record of 99 degrees. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk...
Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts
The Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation in some of its open spaces. Dan Daru reports. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Family loses thousands in rental property scam. Monsoon surge may...
Denver has had 41 days at or above 90-degrees in 2022
The yearly average number of 90 degree days in Denver is 45. Denver so far this year has seen 41 days at or above 90 degrees. Denver has had 41 days at or above 90-degrees in …. Denver voters to decide who’s responsible for sidewalks. Father-son duo charged with...
Monthly average rainfall behind last few months
The last month that Denver has had above average rainfall was May, which is typically the wettest month of the year. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Are air conditioners ready for the start of school?. Woman says exterminator tried to steal her panties. Bullied...
Seasonal Saturday before next surge of monsoon moisture Sunday
Storm chances increase through the weekend as the monsoon moves in across the state. Seasonal Saturday before next surge of monsoon moisture …. Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed …. Family loses thousands in rental property scam. Monsoon surge may impact weekend plans. Hit-and-run driver kills man, 2 dogs...
Goats used in Castle Rock fire mitigation
Dan Daru is previewing his story about how the Town of Castle Rock is using a herd of goats to conduct fire mitigation. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due...
Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson
Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson joins Colorado Sports Night. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Cameron Peak burn scar. Neighbors fed up with gunfire near Evans and Federal. Which areas are at risk for flash...
Big Get: Former Bronco Nick Ferguson
Former Denver Bronco Nick Ferguson joins Colorado Sports Night. Dr. Yadira Caraveo vying for new 8th Congressional …. Another protester sues Denver over pepper-spraying. Accused killer denied owning gun in court documents. Family’s fishing bond spans generation. Monthly average rainfall behind last few months. Struggling for help from the...
Doxxing threat closes Front Range Community College
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Westminster Police Department was responding to threats made at the three campuses of Front Range Community College. The first emailed threat went to Westminster’s Front Range Community College, but concerns grew. As a result of these threats, all three Front Range Community College...
Inflation kills rising Denver-area teacher pay power
Denver-area teachers will need sizable pay raises to keep their recent streak of increased purchasing power. DJ Summers reports.
Landspout tornado spotted, lasted 7 minutes
DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Adams and Denver counties at 3:50 p.m. Friday. The warning was canceled at 4 p.m. A landspout tornado was spotted and lasted seven minutes from 3:43 p.m. to 3:50 p.m., reported by a trained spotter at Denver International Airport, according to the NWS.
Child found dead in lake had never visited that park
The family of 11-year-old Harmony Kizer Thompson has so many questions about how she died. Vicente Arenas reports. Child found dead in lake had never visited that park. Big Get: Former Bronco and 104.3 the Fan’s Nate Jackson. 8th Congressional candidate Caraveo talks TABOR. Isolated storms Friday, temps to...
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. Gabby Easterwood reports.
Auraria Campus evacuated due to threat
Auraria Campus in Denver was evacuated and closed due to a threat. SkyFOX flew over the scene. Goat army joins Castle Rock fire mitigation efforts. Family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains. Video release set in LoDo police shooting. Multiple campuses closed due to threats Friday. Colorado motorcycle crashes...
Isolated storms, hot temps Thursday, Friday
Thursday will be hot with a chance for a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Boulder Post Office dedicates name to Officer Eric …. Travis Crawford talks about his suicidal thoughts …. Travis Crawford talks about what it was like to be …. Jeffco schools...
Rifles, bullets through windows: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they’re no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they’re fed up. Rogelio Mares reports.
18-year-old lifeguard helps deliver baby poolside
Lifeguards are trained to be experts at saving people in the water, but not so much when it comes to birthing babies. Dan Daru reports. Denver voters to decide who’s responsible for sidewalks. Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay. 3 families displaced after Aurora fire. Deputy nearly...
