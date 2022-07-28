RiverArts To Present Ballet Hispánico at Tarrytown Music Hall on October 1st

Whether helping a family to secure an early intervention evaluation for a young child, preparing young adults to enter the workforce or providing person-centered residential living opportunities, The Arc Westchester is a resource for people with developmental disabilities from birth through end of life. The nonprofit, which relies heavily on donations and grants to fund its programs, has a staff of more than 850 and supports 2,000 Westchester residents with a suite of innovative services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO