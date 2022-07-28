NOAH TO PERFORM IN PAINTSVILLE AFTER ALL, ALLEY FEST 2022 ORGANIZERS SAY

www.thelevisalazer.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Lawrence County Fair, themed “200 years of Unbridled Spirt” has great success!
Breakdown of all 2022 Lawrence County Fair Activities. Alex Boggs prepares her pig for the great livestock show. The 2022 Lawrence County Fair started the previous weekend with Pageant and Motor Cross. Thursday at 5pm the opening of the Fair occurred at the Pinehill location with Opening Remarks by Judge Phil Carter, National Anthem sang by Maelyn Huff and Twenty-One Gun Salute by the Lawrence County VFW.
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Raceland Race Days This Weekend: Head to Greenup August 4-6 for Food, Concerts and More
Raceland Race Days has a rich history in Greenup County. Race Days is an annual festival that is held the first weekend in August, to remember the history of the old racetrack in Raceland. Race Days has been going strong for 35 years now. The fun begins on Thursday, August 4 and ends on the evening of Saturday, August 6.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
In flooded Ky. mountain town, residents rescued each other
As flash floods swept through Whitesburg, one resident said the community banded together to save their neighbors.
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Flooding in McRoberts leaves locals shocked and scared
MCROBERTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes collided with homes, vehicles slammed into guardrails and more images of destruction are visible in McRoberts, a small community in Letcher County. The damage is so bad that it leaves locals speechless. “Look at this, look at this home,” McRoberts local Amanda Smith said while...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson
EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
Updated eastern Kentucky road closures
As of Friday morning, these are the following roads known to be closed in the upper Kentucky River valley.
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
Fmr. WYMT meteorologist Jeff Noble rescued live on-air
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with first responders helping to rescue Kentuckians from their homes, we are seeing just average people stepping up to save their neighbors. During our 4:30 newscast, we were live as a group pulled up in a boat. They went back into a neighborhood in...
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
FAIR BOARD CHAIRMAN RESPONDS TO COMMENTS ON MARTIN COUNTY BUSSES
Lawrence County Fair Board did request the Lawrence County buses (2) to be used at the fair for transport, and we would assume pay for those drivers as well as insurance. It was denied by the Lawrence County board of education saying in the meeting that it was a liability issue.
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Tri-State Exotic Pet Expo Comes to Boyd County
Inquiring minds want to know, what’s an exotic pet expo? We have the answers for you. It's a huge traveling pet show. The animals are for sale directly from the breeders that raise them. They offer hard-to-find feed and supplies, for exotic animals. We spoke with Shawn Alexander the owner of Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo, regarding the upcoming event at the Boyd County Convention Center on the first weekend in August. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can attend this free event. Alexander is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a good turnout, this will be the first time that the Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo has been hosted in Boyd County.
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
‘Countless water rescues’ in southeast Kentucky
Some Kentucky towns are cut off by floodwaters.
