NOAH TO PERFORM IN PAINTSVILLE AFTER ALL, ALLEY FEST 2022 ORGANIZERS SAY

Inquiring minds want to know, what’s an exotic pet expo? We have the answers for you. It's a huge traveling pet show. The animals are for sale directly from the breeders that raise them. They offer hard-to-find feed and supplies, for exotic animals. We spoke with Shawn Alexander the owner of Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo, regarding the upcoming event at the Boyd County Convention Center on the first weekend in August. Saturday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m you can attend this free event. Alexander is excited about the upcoming event and anticipates a good turnout, this will be the first time that the Tri-state Exotic Pet Expo has been hosted in Boyd County.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO