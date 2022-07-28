ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County COVID-19 cases continue to climb as transmission remains high

flipboard.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
flipboard.com

Comments / 1

Related
thejoltnews.com

Major fire in Rochester brings 32 units from multiple agencies Saturday

Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon residents living on 195th Avenue in Rochester heard popping sounds and saw ash flying through their backyard. They drove down the street to see that one of the neighboring homes was engulfed in flames. By 5:15 p.m., West Thurston Fire was alerted to the structure...
ROCHESTER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Thurston County, WA
Government
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Unhealthy air quality in King, Pierce Counties this weekend

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Air quality in the Cascade foothills will likely reach unhealthy levels from Thursday to Saturday as high temperatures will produce significant spikes in ozone during the afternoons. The Puget Sound region is currently experiencing an excessive heat warning. As a result, ozone levels may range from...
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#General Health
Key News Network

Woman Shot at Home in Des Moines, WA

Des Moines, WA: At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 29, Seatac Police officers and medical responded to 13th Avenue and South 20th in Des Moines for a shooting of a woman. The shooter had left in a silver SUV. While units responded, an update was reported that the shooter had...
DES MOINES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Winlock Mayor Proposes Taxation Without Representation Scheme

The City of Winlock urban growth area (UGA) annexation is being pursued by petition, not by a vote by the residents. The Winlock mayor and city council, along with their out-of-town fat-cat developer friends, are looking to force higher property taxes and fees on local residents to pay for industrial development infrastructure via RCW 35A.14.120 by forcing expensive city annexation on residents that don't want nor can afford costly tax increases.
WINLOCK, WA
KOMO News

Man drowns in Spanaway Lake Park while trying to fix boat

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a 69-year-old man drowned Friday while trying to fix a boat propeller at Spanaway Lake Park. Witnesses say the man got into the water and did not come back up. Divers with the Pierce County Metro Dive Team and Marine Services Unit tried to find the man but were unable to locate him in their initial search Friday.
SPANAWAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy