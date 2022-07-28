Thurston County COVID-19 cases continue to climb as transmission remains high

The City of Winlock urban growth area (UGA) annexation is being pursued by petition, not by a vote by the residents. The Winlock mayor and city council, along with their out-of-town fat-cat developer friends, are looking to force higher property taxes and fees on local residents to pay for industrial development infrastructure via RCW 35A.14.120 by forcing expensive city annexation on residents that don't want nor can afford costly tax increases.

WINLOCK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO