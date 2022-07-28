Thurston County COVID-19 cases continue to climb as transmission remains high

flipboard.com
Related
q13fox.com
'In plain sight every single day:' Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County
SEATTLE - Homeland Security Investigations are working to crack down on human trafficking in King County, not just by making arrests, but also by making connections. In King County alone, it is estimated that 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year. Victims can be as young...
thejoltnews.com
Major fire in Rochester brings 32 units from multiple agencies Saturday
Around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon residents living on 195th Avenue in Rochester heard popping sounds and saw ash flying through their backyard. They drove down the street to see that one of the neighboring homes was engulfed in flames. By 5:15 p.m., West Thurston Fire was alerted to the structure...
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
KING-5
Seattle Pacific University files lawsuit as AG investigates policy prohibiting staff from same-sex activity
An attorney for SPU says it's a matter of religious liberty. Organizers protesting the policy say it discriminates on a campus that is typically LBGTQ+ affirming.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
q13fox.com
Unhealthy air quality in King, Pierce Counties this weekend
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Air quality in the Cascade foothills will likely reach unhealthy levels from Thursday to Saturday as high temperatures will produce significant spikes in ozone during the afternoons. The Puget Sound region is currently experiencing an excessive heat warning. As a result, ozone levels may range from...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
KOMO News
Cathlamet ferry crash at Fauntleroy terminal adds new stress to marine transportation
SEATTLE — One day after the Cathlamet ferry crashed into the Fauntleroy ferry terminal, the Washington State Ferries marine transportation system is facing several challenges that will also impact its passengers, who depend on the network for reliable service. No injuries were reported during the Thursday morning collision but...
Woman Shot at Home in Des Moines, WA
Des Moines, WA: At approximately 9:58 p.m. Friday, July 29, Seatac Police officers and medical responded to 13th Avenue and South 20th in Des Moines for a shooting of a woman. The shooter had left in a silver SUV. While units responded, an update was reported that the shooter had...
ifiberone.com
Report: Woman’s lifeless body dangled on rope after dying from health issue while climbing in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - A Seattle woman died in the middle of a climb in the Leavenworth area last week. iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that 56-year-old Michelle Yao of Seattle was climbing the Snow Creek Wall southwest of Leavenworth when she passed away. Chelan County Emergency Management’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Winlock Mayor Proposes Taxation Without Representation Scheme
The City of Winlock urban growth area (UGA) annexation is being pursued by petition, not by a vote by the residents. The Winlock mayor and city council, along with their out-of-town fat-cat developer friends, are looking to force higher property taxes and fees on local residents to pay for industrial development infrastructure via RCW 35A.14.120 by forcing expensive city annexation on residents that don't want nor can afford costly tax increases.
Olympia human trafficking survivor helped advocate for U.N.'s World Day Against Trafficking Persons
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A human trafficking survivor from Olympia was part of the push to get World Day Against Trafficking Persons recognized worldwide. Rani Hong has shared her story far and wide. She helped to motivate the United Nations to honor survivors like her on July 30. After she...
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
KOMO News
Man drowns in Spanaway Lake Park while trying to fix boat
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says a 69-year-old man drowned Friday while trying to fix a boat propeller at Spanaway Lake Park. Witnesses say the man got into the water and did not come back up. Divers with the Pierce County Metro Dive Team and Marine Services Unit tried to find the man but were unable to locate him in their initial search Friday.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave suspected in 6th death
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in the Portland, Oregon region said they would keep cooling shelters open through Sunday night as a likely record-breaking heat wave brought scorching weather to the normally temperate region. At least six people are suspected to have died from hyperthermia since the hot spell...
Tri-City Herald
What does it mean to be found mentally incompetent to stand trial in Washington state?
Shortly after he was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly shooting a man and then dragging him behind his truck through a field, Michael Scott Campbell’s delusions became apparent. He was noted to “occasionally ramble on about being from a different planet and how he is older and different...
Comments / 1