Commanders activate center Chase Roullier from PUP list

Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott's Action
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in Virginia
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice
No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
Report: Giants safety Dane Belton suffers broken collarbone in practice
Belton, a fourth-round pick out of Iowa in 2022, was impressing in camp, especially in some of Wink Martindale’s three-safety sets. The team is hopeful he will be ready to go for the start of the season.
NFL・
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson 'is working to be the best version of himself'
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has insisted on multiple occasions that the organization "did a lot of work" as it pertains to acquiring star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions for over a year. After NFL disciplinary officer Sue L....
Chiefs Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to training camp, will play season on franchise tag
Brown Jr. and the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension by the mid-July deadline, but it was expected that he would "soon" sign his franchise tender. He will earn $16,662,000 on the franchise tag, which according to ESPN, represents the average of the top five salaries at his position.
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Day 4 Sees Nick Sirianni Quell Concern on Offense
The Eagles were in shells for the first time this summer as the calendar turned to August for a 75-minute practice session under overcast skies. Prior to practice, head coach Nick Sirianni claimed the offense was just fine after two consecutive lackluster practices last week, although he noted that he would like to see the turnovers minimized.
Vikings announcer: Mike Zimmer once wanted to fight Kirk Cousins
More stories continue to emerge about how remarkably antagonistic the relationship was between Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and ex-coach Mike Zimmer. The latest comes from Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen, who claimed Zimmer outright wanted to fight Cousins when the two jostled following a game-winning field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions last season. After Greg Joseph converted a 54-yard field goal to beat Detroit, cameras caught Cousins and Zimmer shoving on the sideline before going to celebrate. Both downplayed the incident, with Zimmer saying it was simply Cousins being a leader and showing emotion.
NFL issues statement on potential Deshaun Watson ruling appeal
The NFL issued its first statement regarding Monday’s Deshaun Watson ruling amid talk of whether the league will appeal. In a statement, the NFL thanked judge Sue L. Robinson for her “diligence and professionalism” in the Watson investigation, which resulted in a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Notably, the NFL issued a reminder that it has three days to appeal Robinson’s ruling. While the statement does not say whether that will happen, it certainly does not rule out the possibility, saying only that the league “will make a determination on next steps.”
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
A healthy Randy Ramsey should be solid depth piece for Packers
The Green Bay Packers will have some more help on the edge in 2022. Yes, the team drafted Kingsley Enagbare out of South Carolina in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft. However, the team is also getting back a backup pass-rusher and special teams contributor in Randy Ramsey. Ramsey...
49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to three-year, $71.55M contract extension
Deebo Samuel isn’t going anywhere. Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a 3-year contract extension. The deal is for $71.55 million with $58.1 million guaranteed. It can be worth up to $73.5 million. Not many people saw this outcome coming back in April, which is when...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
