SJC: sex abuse suit against Diocese of Springfield can proceed

Hot topic bills remain on the table as Mass. formal legislation session wraps up
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -We are just hours away from the end of the Commonwealth’s final formal legislative session of the year. Several hot-topic bills remain on the table. The clock is ticking, but state leaders said that they are continuing until the end to get those bills passed to...
Child vaccine clinic held in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The West Springfield Health Department held a vaccine clinic for children over six months old Sunday. The clinic was held at the West Springfield Council on Aging on Park Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield residents came together in Indian Orchard Saturday for the Municipal Firefighter Exam Open House. Guests were able to talk to fire officials and learn more about the day-to-day life within the field. Elisa Figueroa attended the event and told Western Mass News that being a firefighter...
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days. One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide. It also expands...
Massachusetts to offer free school meals for 2022-2023 academic year
(WGGB/WSHM) - A pilot program that will allow all students in Massachusetts to qualify for free school meals has been signed into law. “I don’t think it should be just one particular district, I think it should be every city, every town should be able to feed the kids,” said Georgina Rizzo, cook manager at Lambert-Lavoie Elementary in Chicopee.
Verizon School Rocks Backpack giveaway benefits local students
Eastern Region Ski Show Tournament continues into second day. This week, we're getting answers from Aaron Vega, Holyoke’s Planning and Economic Development Director, on economic development in the city, the new 'Explore Holyoke' website, and the city’s growing marijuana industry. A Nice End To July With Big Heat...
Pittsfield Police searching for missing man
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Lee Walter Meisenheimer, 69, was last seen sometime around July 13. Police describe him as having salt and pepper colored hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing brown pants. Anyone...
Rare Mass. law gives money back to taxpayers
Crews battle fire on Greenwich Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire in Springfield early Monday morning. According to Springfield fire officials, the fire was first reported at a vacant home on Greenwich Street around 4 a.m. The fire was quickly put out but crews remained on scene putting out...
Hot Table to donate 100% of Sunday sales to local food banks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular panini restaurant Hot Table opened its doors to guests Sunday for their charity event, Seventh Day. The annual event raises money for local food banks and organizations that work to connect people with food and end hunger. For the second time since opening shop...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jul. 31
Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee. Getting Answers: driver safety concerns after a serious car accident in Chicopee. Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session's end nears. Updated: 19 hours ago. Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session's...
Town by Town: July 29
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Holyoke, the West Springfield Fire Department hosted their annual golf tournament at Wyckoff Country Club. it began with a siren starting at 11:00 Friday morning. The event, which benefits the West Springfield firefighters personnel club and the numerous...
Police investigating crash on Amherst Road in Granby
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Granby were called to a crash on Amherst Road late Sunday night. When our crews arrived on-scene just before midnight, one car was seen in the bushes and trees and another car was seen across the street. Both vehicles appears to have sustained serious dangerous.
1 person dead following motorcycle crash on I-391 in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Chicopee. Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to the Exit 3 on-ramp of I-391 south in Chicopee around 7:30 p.m. Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates that the operator, identified as 21-year-old Anthony...
Fitzgerald Lake cleanup event highlights trash issue at Northampton park
Municipal Firefighter Exam open house held in Springfield. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Annual Region Ski show Tournament hosted in Northampton. Western Mass News at 6 p.m.
West Springfield crews respond to crash on the Mass Pike
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -West Springfield Fire Department responded to a multiple-car crash on the Mass Pike Saturday afternoon. According to officials, four people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Police investigating serious crash in Chicopee
State Police respond to single motorcycle collision on 391-S in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on 3-91 South in Chicopee Friday evening. Officials told Western Mass News that a 21-year-old male from Chicopee was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a 2017 Yamaha FZ1000. Western Mass News will...
Police respond to crash in the area of Central High in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police responded to a crash involving a car and motorcycle in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Isabel Street. According to Police, the motorcycle rider was transported to Baystate with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
Chicopee Police seek help in finding person that used counterfeit card at Marlborough Home Depot
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are seeking the public’s help with identifying a man. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News that the man used a counterfeit U.S Passport Card at the Home Depot in Marlborough to access and make over $3000 in purchases to someone else’s account. According to...
