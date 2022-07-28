ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Espanola, NM

Mesa Vista Girls Enjoy Trip to Sin City

The first game for Mesa Vista girls basketball was a shock. They faced a club team from Utah that included posts at 6 feet 4 inches, and 6 feet 2 inches tall. That game ended as a more-than-20-point loss, but overall the weekend was a success. They were the only high school team in a mostly AAU field at the Jam On It Grand Finale Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. July 22-24.
