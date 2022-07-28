Bobby Wagner Trying To Assimilate To Rams Culture

www.yardbarker.com
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
‘Completely different’: Nick Bosa sounds off on change that hints at monster season for 49ers
Nick Bosa is one of the most dominant edge rushers in today’s league. The San Francisco 49ers star DE has been an absolute nightmare for opposing offenses trying to protect their quarterback. Despite his gaudy stats, though… it seems like Bosa hasn’t quite played at 100% to start the year.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL・
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
NBA・
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL・
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
2 Teams Appear To Be Out Of The Juan Soto Trade Sweepstakes
Two teams appear to be out of the running in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per a report, the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are "presumably" out of the Soto trade sweepstakes. "That’s two teams originally in that are presumably out now on Soto (Mariners traded best prospect in Castillo...
Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts
Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Viral Laura Rutledge Video
Laura Rutledge and the ESPN NFL Live crew got in on a viral trend this week. The tortilla slap challenge. Yes, you read that correctly. "NFL Live takes on the Tortilla Challenge. It’s the sound of the smacks for me," Rutledge wrote. Who came away looking the best?. "Hard...
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
