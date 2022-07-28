Did you know that the City will sell the Roundhouse in 2023?

“The Roundhouse” at Seventh and Race was the home of the Philadelphia Police Department from 1963 until 2021, when PPD relocated its headquarters.

Now Philadelphia residents will help shape a plan for the future of the Roundhouse.

Framing the Future of the Roundhouse is a citywide campaign to gather input from residents across the city.

The campaign kickoff is Thursday, August 4th from 1-5 p.m. at Franklin Square Park (200 N. 6th Street)—rain or shine. Join us to find out more about the engagement process and begin exploring options for the site. This event is an open house and has both indoor and outdoor areas.

Download a flyer here: English | Spanish | Simplified Chinese

Framing the Future of the Roundhouse is being led by a team of community engagement specialists from Connect the Dots and Amber Art and Design.

Through December 2022, the engagement team will reach out to Philadelphians of all races, ethnicities, genders, sexual orientations, gender identities, and incomes to make sure that their voices are heard.

Participants will have safe online and in person spaces to share their lived experiences with the Roundhouse and their visions for the future.

Stay up to date with Framing the Future of the Roundhouse at roundhousefutures.com. Call 267-225-0698 to record your Roundhouse story over voicemail.

Questions? Contact hello@roundhousefutures.com.