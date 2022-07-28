A Wild Dolphin In Japan Is Accused Of Biting Beachgoers

digg.com
Forever Young, Beautiful And Scandal-Free: The Rise Of South Korea's Virtual Influencers
The growing popularity of hyper-realistic "virtual" influencers is sparking debate over the future of advertising — and South Korea's demanding beauty standards.
New Zealand Fully Reopens Borders After Long Pandemic Closure
The country shut its borders in March 2020, a move that majorly impacted the tourism industry.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
Some Banana Boat Sunscreen Products Have Been Recalled After A Harmful Chemical Was Detected
Trace levels of benzene, which carries significant health risks, were found in some batches of the brand's sunscreen spray. Edgewell said in a statement that benzene is not used in the products, and its presence was caused by the propellant that distributes sunscreen in the aerosol can packaging.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Indonesian Government Blocks Online Services For Steam, Epic Games And More
The blocks, which also affect the likes of Yahoo and PayPal, come after these companies failed to comply with a requirement related to Indonesia's content moderation laws in a timely manner.
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher.
New York Polio Case Now Connected To Traces Of Virus Found In UK And Israel
Using sewage sample tests from three countries separated by thousands of miles, public health officials hope to unravel the mystery of where this polio started circulating and what threat it poses.
China’s Factory Activity Shrinks Amid Covid Disruption
Sharpest contraction is in energy-intensive industries, such as petrol, coking coal and ferrous metals.
Let's Be Honest, 'Stray' Would Have Worked Much Better With A Dog
BlueTwelve Studio certainly caught a lot of attention with its cat game, but perhaps it would have better with a dog instead.
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 Will Have 'One-Tenth' The Supply, Sega Says
US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120.
Grain Ship Leaves Ukraine Port For First Time Since Russia Blockade
Attack on Odesa port had cast doubt on deal negotiated by Turkey and the UN to avoid famine.
Keep Your Expensive Gear Safe, Even When It's Shaped Weird
This self-sticking wrap is raising big money on Kickstarter. If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on professional equipment, the last thing you want to find is a crack or ding. This self-adhering wrap from Spinn.Design aims to folds easily over irregularly-shaped objects to keep them safe while they're packed away.
Elon Musk gave him and two-year-old son X AE A-XII matching haircuts
Elon Musk has revealed that he gave himself and his toddler son X AE A-XII matching haircuts last year.The Tesla CEO posted a throwback photo of himself and two-year-old X AE A-XII posing together on Twitter.He wrote in the caption: “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”The photograph shows father and son with similar haircuts, featuring shaved sides and a longer fringe.In reply to a tweet asking Musk if he had cut his own hair and X AE A-XII’s, the billionaire replied simply: “Yeah.”Grimes, who shares X AE A-XII with Musk, was also previously...
Taylor Swift Issues Statement On Those 170+ Trips Her Private Jet Took This Year
Swift, a vocal environmentalist, topped a list of carbon emissions generated by private jet flights this week.
Gaming Vets Promise To Make Blockchain Games Fun And Sustainable
The runaway success of Axie Infinity and StepN has convinced a flurry of entrepreneurs that web3 gaming, where the ownership of in-game assets is in the hands of users via blockchain adoption rather than a centralized platform, is the future.
