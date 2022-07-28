Missouri Minute: MetroLink operating on limited schedule; St. Louis businesses assess flood damage

www.missouribusinessalert.com
Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs
As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
gladstonedispatch.com
Public price tag for St. Louis floods tops $87 million, officials say
UNIVERSITY CITY — Flash flooding caused an estimated $87.8 million in public costs and damage — from swamped fire engines to storm sewer cleanouts — last week in the St. Louis region. Several hundred homes were also severely damaged in St. Louis city and county, plus St....
gladstonedispatch.com
Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?
ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
ST. LOUIS – A new area code will soon be activated in St. Louis City and County. Earlier this year, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) announced the 314 area code would be exhausted by the third quarter of 2022, prompting the creation of an overlay plan with a new 557 area code.
Gas prices in St. Louis area continue to decline
ST. LOUIS — Gas prices have continued to drop during the month of July in the St. Louis area. St. Louis has seen the price fall 21.3 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Prices are averaging $4.03/g as of Aug. 1. As August begins, prices are 76.1...
FEMA teams to survey flood damage in St. Louis Monday
A statement from the Governor’s office says they’re hoping the visit will confirm the need for a federal Disaster Declaration. In advance of the visit, the Missouri Emergency Management Agency has been documenting damage.
FEMA will aid Missouri in flood damage assessments following St. Louis flood
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Sunday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help aid Missouri in its Preliminary Damage Assessments post-flooding. Parson announced the agency's assistance in a Sunday morning news release and said FEMA members should land in Missouri Monday. Missouri's State Emergency Management Agency...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri health system makes national list of best hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No.11 on a national list of top 20 hospitals last week. The St. Louis hospital was the only Missouri health care system represented on the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked No. 17 on the list last year. U.S....
Kummer removed from September St. Louis Board of Aldermen election
ST. LOUIS — One candidate will not appear on the September special election ballot for President of the St. Louis Board of Alderman. Mark Kummer lost a lawsuit challenging his residency Monday. "Mark Kummer does not meet the qualifications for the office of President of the Board of Alderman,"...
ourquadcities.com
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Downtown violence, 12-hour shifts, dwindling roster stressing St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of shots fired, two innocent people caught in the crossfire, bullet holes in multiple cars and buildings downtown this past weekend. All of it comes at a time when the city is forcing officers to work 12-hour overtime shifts, which have led to impassioned memos from commanders scrambling to fill cars as the police union estimates 102 officers have left the force so far this year.
$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River
EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is...
Independent Missouri Senate candidate is closer to making November ballot
Polls for Missouri's primary will close Tuesday at 7 p.m., but the Independent candidate for U.S. Senate says the results won't alter his campaign plan for November.
St. Louis City, Urban League expand flood relief efforts
St. Louis City leaders and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis are teaming up to expand flood relief efforts after two rounds of torrential rainfall earlier this week.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri primary homestretch
ST. LOUIS – We start with the shifting landscape in Missouri politics. Until recently, polls were showing former Governor Eric Greitens in the lead in the Republican primary. Some new polls show state Attorney General Eric Schmitt racing into the lead with Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler in second and Greitens trailing in third place.
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
Downtown crime rose this weekend, not due to officer shortage, Mayor Jones says
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones addressed the rise in crime in the city over the weekend. She said it’s not due to the lack of officers, but due to a lack of proper deployment.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
St. Louis County flood victims get supplies, relief
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday more than a hundred flood victims were able to get supplies in St Louis County. Hair stylist Parriss Rose Adams said her basement was flooded after last week's storms, destroying her in-home business and belongings. “I had a whole salon down in my...
Boeing makes new contract offer to union workers in St. Louis
Nearly 2500 union machinists and aerospace workers in St. Louis were set to strike on Monday, but Boeing made a revised contract offer on Saturday. If the offer’s turned down Wednesday, picket lines could go up Thursday.
