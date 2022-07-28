Hawaiian Couple With Alleged Ties To Soviet KGB Accused Of Stealing Dead Babies' Identities

www.oxygen.com
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Bishop Lamor Whitehead raised eyebrows when police valued the worth of the jewelry stolen from him and his family on Sunday to be close to $1 million.
Ex-mayor is jailed for almost 5 years after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his city’s Covid relief funds– including $108,000 to pay off mortgage on his lakefront home
Former mayor of Stonecrest Jason Lary — who pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud, stealing federal money and conspiracy — was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for stealing Covid-19 relief funds meant for struggling businesses. The Northern District of Georgia sentenced him to four years and nine...
4 men indicted in the Texas semitruck smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead
Four men have been indicted by federal grand juries in connection with the smuggling operation that left 53 migrants dead after they were trapped in the back of a sweltering semitruck last month, a tragedy one Homeland Security Investigations agent called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.
Authorities Found Invisible Ink, Coded Documents In Home Of Hawaiian Couple Accused Of Identity Theft
Invisible ink, detailed maps of military bases and documents with coded language were just a few of the items discovered in the home of a Hawaiian couple accused of living for decades under stolen identities, according to prosecutors. Authorities also found photos taken in the 1980s of the couple wearing...
U.S. defense contractor and wife who were photographed in KGB uniforms charged with stealing identities of dead children in Texas
A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who...
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Hear what former Secret Service agent blames for missing Jan. 6 text messages
Former Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow believes the now missing text messages sent by Secret Service personnel on January 6 are a result of “sloppy governance” rather than a criminal cover-up.
Connecticut Dad Fainted After Finding His Kids Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide By Mom
A Connecticut father was so distraught after discovering his three children dead inside the family’s Danbury home that he “fainted to the ground,” according to his neighbors. Danbury Police said preliminary findings suggest the children’s mother, 36-year-old Sonia Loja, strangled the children to death before hanging herself...
A man said his camper was set on fire over a Trump flag. Now, officials say he set the blaze himself.
A Minnesota man who said his garage door was vandalized with graffiti and his camper was set on fire because of a “Trump 2020” flag displayed on it is facing fraud charges after he allegedly set the fire and spray painted the graffiti himself. Denis Vladmirovich Molla, of...
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
Woman Who Survived Inside Trailer Where 53 Migrants Died Says Friend's Advice Saved Her Life
A woman who was inside the semi-trailer where 53 migrants died last month at the U.S.-Mexico border says a friend's advice saved her life, CBS News reported. Guatemalan national Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás, 20, spoke to the Associated Press Monday from her hospital bed to say that the day she and others loaded into the semi was already hot.
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
(CNN) — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware's Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf, 43,...
Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader
This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
7 ways to identify fake text messages that are likely scams
Texting scams are common and you should be on the lookout for fake texts and other kinds of spam messages. Fake texts often have lots of spelling errors, promise free gifts and have a sense of urgency. Here are seven ways to sniff out and identify a fake text message...
The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US
Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
Former GOP donors charged with fraud
Two former GOP donors were charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Police Seize 6 Underwater Drones Used for Trafficking Drugs
A plot to use submarine drones to traffic 2,600 pounds of drugs into Europe has been sunk by police in Spain.
Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors
The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from her mother and father whom love her very much but you’ve ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life!”
Prison guard is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from some of country's most hardened prisoners
A prison staffer has been caught allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from prisoners, who had their money secured onsite in a safe. Police launched an investigation on Wednesday when the pile of cash was discovered missing, along with the Adelaide Remand Centre corrections officer who cannot be named for legal reasons.
