beverlypress.com
Related
ucla.edu
Crenshaw Project Stresses Community Voice
Urban Planning chair Chris Tilly and three graduate students appeared on the radio program “Everything Co-Op” to share their experiences working with residents of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District on a community development strategy. As part of the UCLA Urban Planning Community Collaborative, the master’s students partnered with Crenshaw residents to research and report on their top priorities. “Their No. 1 concern was increasing community control and Black self-determination, Black sovereignty, over a predominantly Black community,” Tilly said. In a conversation that touched on gentrification, environmental equity, food and housing insecurity, and the creation of high-quality jobs, Tilly and students Eliza Jane Franklin, Geoff Gusoff and Ernest Johnson stressed the importance of letting community members lead. During the collaboration, the students learned about cooperatives, affordable housing, community land trusts and other resources, Tilly said, but “the most important thing that students should be learning in this kind of project is how to work with people in the community.”
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
easyreadernews.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT – New Manhattan Beach Police Department chief is named
The City of Manhattan Beach Tuesday announced the selection of Rachel Johnson as the new chief of the Manhattan Beach Police Department. Johnson is a 21-year police veteran who has served almost 17 years with the Newport Beach Police Department, including the last two-and-a-half years as captain. “I’m honored to...
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
wetheitalians.com
Columbus Transcontinental Highway Sign
In 1975, the California State Legislature established the Columbus Transcontinental Highway on interstate 10 in southern California. A sign marking the Columbus highway was installed. The Resolution naming the highway was sponsored by Italian American Legislators of the period to honor the Italian American community. A Resolution to remove the...
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
Irvine Attorney Sues Airline Over Child Vaccination Snafu
An Irvine attorney filed court papers today alleging his family was denied boarding of a return flight from Mexico to Los Angeles in the spring unless their 2-year-old child received the coronavirus, then denied boarding again even after getting the child a shot and tested negative.
spectrumnews1.com
A different take on steak restaurants at Matu
LOS ANGELES — In Los Angeles, there are practically as many great restaurants as there are stars. Often the two go hand-in-hand. What there are fewer of, however, are restaurants and restauranteurs that break the status quo and leave the city's culinary landscape forever changed. The SoCal Scene's Melvin...
californiahealthline.org
The Time Has Come for DIY Mandates on Covid
Here we are in the grip of yet another covid-19 surge, yet most people I see out and about are behaving as if the pandemic is over. And I live in Los Angeles County, whose public health department is arguably one of the most vigilant and proactive in the U.S.
LA County Fire Announces Postponement of Chief's Retirement Ceremony
The Los Angeles County Fire Department Thursday announced a retirement celebration and ceremony in honor of Chief Daryl L. Osby will be postponed indefinitely, though he is still set to retire by the end of the week.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
toddrickallen.com
French 75 Coming To Culver City…
People are demanding answers after an ABC application went up on the front of the beloved theater most recently home to ArcLight at 9500 Culver Blvd. in Culver City. Here’s what I can find out so far… It appears that Amazon is taking over the historic theater. And there will be food as well. The ABC app lists the name of the new business as French 75 (which as you know is an iconic cocktail), and the primary owner is listed as multinational foodservice company The Compass Group. There are a lot of rumors swirling around, so if you have more concrete info, please pass it along. (Thanks John!)
Santa Monica Mirror
Popular NYC Pizzeria Opening in Santa Monica
Emmy Squared Pizza opening in shared space with Santa Monica Brew Works. A popular NY pizzeria will be coming to Santa Monica by the end of the month, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Emmy Squared Pizza was founded in the Williamsburg area of New York City in 2016 and...
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
COVID: LA County Opts Against Reinstating Universal Indoor Mask Mandate
Citing continued downward trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Los Angeles County scrubbed plans to re-impose a universal indoor mask-wearing mandate that would have taken effect Friday.
larchmontbuzz.com
Historic Home Profile: 500 South Muirfield Road
Research prepared by Windsor Square Hancock Park Historical Society:. Muirfield Road curves westward by the Wilshire Country Club from Rossmore Boulevard above Third Street, then parallels Rossmore to Wilshire Boulevard. This quiet, tree-lined street was the second street mapped out in Hancock Park (Rossmore being first), and it was on Muirfield that the first Hancock Park home west of Rossmore was built in 1922 by John William Ruwe.
