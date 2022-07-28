Cable Car Clothiers: For the guy who wants classic style and a shave

www.7x7.com
SFStation.com
The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals
The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose
One of the greatest culinary marriages came about when dried pasta, introduced by the Arabs to Sicily in the 12th century, met tomatoes grown from seeds brought to 16th century Spanish Palermo after Hernán Cortés gathered them from Montezuma’s gardens. Regardless of its international foundations, red sauces and pasta dishes have come to define popular Italian cuisine.... The post The Biz Beat: Palermo brings Sicilian cooking to San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The best thing to do in each San Francisco neighborhood this August
From oyster fests to underground dance parties.
diablomag.com
Eye for Pretty in Danville
When Nicole Salceda and her husband bought their first house together, they embarked on various DIY projects, ultimately transforming that house into a home. Along the way, Salceda caught the interior design bug. When they sold that home, prospective buyers asked if the owner was an interior designer. That got Salceda thinking: Could she parlay her design chops into a new career?
techeblog.com
Thieves Rob Brinks Armored Truck, Make Off with Possibly $150-Million Worth of Jewelry, Gems and Luxury Watches
Thieves robbed an unattended Brinks armored truck on July 11th when its guards were stopped at a Flying J rest stop, and they potentially made off with $150-million worth of jewelry and gems, making this possibly the largest heist ever. Law enforcement theorize that the thieves could have followed it from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo.
easyreadernews.com
Travel: San Francisco’s Tastiest ‘hood, North Beach
There is no beach in San Francisco’s North Beach. There was, once upon a time, before it got filled up and replaced with streets and buildings. But what has remained constant: a huge Italian community. It’s not as big as it once was, but the spirit of the Italian culture and food lives on, in perhaps a larger way than I’ve seen in other cities.
7x7.com
How one couple learned to sail (and caught the bug) in the Oakland Estuary
Someday, my husband Matt and I are going to sail around the world. Or so we’ve been saying since Fourth of July last year when he became inspired after reading the book Adrift. It’s the story of the only man known to survive alone at sea for over a...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area. 1) Orchids in the Park – San Francisco (Saturday and Sunday) 2) Waterfront Festival – Benicia (Saturday and Sunday) 3) Art...
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Here's what a taste of luxury in the Bay Area could look like for a Mega Millions winner
The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $1.2 billion -- the second highest jackpot in the game's history. There are many options for what to do with that money.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants
SAN FRANCISCO - A video of a man stealing items from a San Francisco Walgreens circulated around social media Sunday. The incident allegedly took place at a Walgreens on Geary and Taylor streets, and shows a man casually taking items off the shelves and stuffing them down his pants. A...
diablomag.com
Outdoor East Bay Events
Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheatre is hosting the Bay Area Children’s Theatre for this global-premiere production geared at audiences over age 3. The 50-minute musical tells the story of Llama’s struggle to wind down for bedtime after his first day of class and the aid he receives from his toy companions. bactheatre.org.
notquitenigella.com
House Of Carbs - Tartine Manufactory, San Francisco
Tartine is one of San Francisco’s biggest food success stories. Started in 2002 the owners Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson both won James Beard awards as pastry chef of the year and they turn out pastries and breads including their signature Morning Bun. Please note that this story was...
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
news24-680.com
Walnut Creek Apple Thieves Caught In Los Gatos Saturday
A mobile retail theft crew was arrested in Los Gatos after an organized “blitz” theft at the Walnut Creek Apple store on S. Main Street Saturday morning. Bulletins giving a description of the thieves and a 2014 KIA sedan they were believed to have been using went out to other local law enforcement agencies shortly after the Walnut Creek theft was reported.
travelexperta.com
4 Bookstores in San Francisco You Need To Visit
San Francisco is well known for the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz, but the city is home to many more cool things you need to check if you visit it, and one of them is bookshops. From old bookshops that have been around for years to new independent bookstores, those have proven to be more alive than ever and doing well. So, whether you are an avid or casual reader, here is a list of the best bookstores in San Francisco you should consider visiting.
