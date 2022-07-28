3 Monkeypox cases confirmed in Tippecanoe County

Tippecanoe County Health Department officials say three cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed here.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, officials said any known contacts of the two confirmed cases have been notified.

According to the CDC, there are now 37 cases in Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department will continue to follow the guidance given by the Indiana Department of Health and Center for Disease Control regarding these cases and any future cases.

It is important to remember Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets and touching objects such as bedding and surfaces that an infected person has touched, the release said. If you are having flulike symptoms (fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion) and/or a newly developed rash, it's recommended you call a doctor.