Tippecanoe County, IN

3 Monkeypox cases confirmed in Tippecanoe County

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojAFf_0gwniMq400

Tippecanoe County Health Department officials say three cases of Monkeypox have been confirmed here.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, officials said any known contacts of the two confirmed cases have been notified.

According to the CDC, there are now 37 cases in Indiana.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department will continue to follow the guidance given by the Indiana Department of Health and Center for Disease Control regarding these cases and any future cases.

It is important to remember Monkeypox can be spread through skin to skin contact, respiratory droplets and touching objects such as bedding and surfaces that an infected person has touched, the release said. If you are having flulike symptoms (fever, headache, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, exhaustion) and/or a newly developed rash, it's recommended you call a doctor.

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

