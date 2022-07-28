FS: (2) Football Season Tickets SW Corner/422

www.tigerdroppings.com
Weekend recap
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis impressed him during his camp visit in Baton Rouge last month. “I love him. He’s on me through every rep, through every drill and he’s on me all day with the little things, not even just the big things,” Adams said. “Coming to see that is great. He loves his players and he loves what he do and that’s why he’s going to be here for a long time.
An AA 737 had to make an diversion to Baton Rouge yesterday for a medical emergency
How bad would an emergency have to be to actually land the plane after barely an hour in flight? Must have been a heart attack or stroke right?. American Airlines Flight 2575 (AA2575) made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Airport (BTR) on Sunday after one of its passengers experienced a medical emergency. The flight, which left the Dallas Forth Worth Airport (DFW) on Sunday around 10:30 in the morning was estimated for the Miami International Airport (MIA).
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
Michael Tyler aka Mystyical arrested on 1st degree rape charge
Mystikal, a New Orleans-raised rapper who has faced sexual assault charges in the past but had recently said he was trying to turn his life around, remained in jail Monday following his arrest a day earlier on first-degree rape, robbery and other counts in the suburban Baton Rouge parish where he lives, sheriff's deputies said.
Rapper Mystikal arrested, facing rape charge in Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Rapper Mystikal, who has faced sexual assault charges in the past, was booked on several charges including first-degree rape on Sunday in Louisiana, multiple media outlets report. According to The Advocate, 51-year-old Michael Tyler was booked into the Ascension Parish Prison on Sunday afternoon on...
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
