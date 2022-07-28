FS: (2) Football Season Tickets SW Corner/422

LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis impressed him during his camp visit in Baton Rouge last month. “I love him. He’s on me through every rep, through every drill and he’s on me all day with the little things, not even just the big things,” Adams said. “Coming to see that is great. He loves his players and he loves what he do and that’s why he’s going to be here for a long time.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO