County Championship: Northamptonshire defeat Gloucestershire by two wickets at Cheltenham

Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth
The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
'This team is everything', says nine-year-old Beau
Donned in football kits and draped in St George's flags, fans from all over the country packed out Trafalgar Square in celebration of their England heroes. One day on from an historic victory over Germany hundreds of people, including many girls and women, made the trip to the capital to pay tribute to the team which ended 56 years of hurt and inspired the nation.
Joey Evison: Kent sign Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup loan and on three-year deal from 2023
Kent have signed Nottinghamshire's Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge. The 20-year-old former England Under-19 all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week. He will then complete his move to...
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success...
