I-95 North closes again to clean up after third crash in 24 hours

www.wral.com
Related
cbs17
WRAL
cbs17
cbs17
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
cbs17
cbs17
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
WRAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
WITN
cbs17
weather.gov
WITN
WITN
WITN
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0