Othello, WA

Ellensburg ICE officer planned to pay for sex with a 13-year-old, police say

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
Image credit: Othello Police Department, Facebook

OTHELLO, Wash. — Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies cooperated to arrest an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer from Ellensburg who is accused of traveling to Adams County in search of sex with a teenage girl.

Chief Phil Schenck of the Othello Police Department announced that 47-year-old Koby Don Williams of Ellensburg was arrested on July 26, 2022 in Othello, WA. They learned of Williams’ alleged involvement with the trafficking scheme and set him up to meet with a fictional 13-year-old girl for a sexual transaction.

“No one should be looking to pay for sex from someone and especially not from young people,” Schenck said. “Humans should not be trafficked.”

Williams was identified as an employee of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He served as an ICE Supervisory Detention and Deportation Officer, per Othello Police. The Dept. of Homeland Security has been informed and agreed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

He was brought to the Adams County Jail in Ritzville, WA for recommended charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child, attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

KAPP-KVEW has learned that a judge found probable cause that Williams committed these crimes. Even so, he was released on his own recognizance without bail.

It’s vital to contact law enforcement if you believe someone is the victim of human sex trafficking. Locally, you can contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314. The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available at 1-888-373-7888 or via text at 233-733.

Neighboring agencies which participated in this investigation include the Moses Lake Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, and the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Children who are coerced into sex trafficking rings are oftentimes targeted because of risky behavior leading to drug use and immoral contact, Schenck explained. For as much as parents can try to warn their children, he says the ultimate responsibility lies with the people committing these crimes.

“Law enforcement doesn’t want dirty cops and the fact that this individual was making these decisions — that’s not something we ever want to protect,” Schenck said.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are available.

