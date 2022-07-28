Love The Darts Podcast: Mark Webster and Abigail Davies on Michael van Gerwen's World Matchplay triumph

www.skysports.com
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
Commonwealth Games: Dame Laura Kenny wins Team England gold in velodrome in scratch race
Kenny showed her experience and physical power to attack the race late and surge away to victory inside the Lee Valley VeloPark on Monday. The 30-year-old also displayed considerable composure during the race, as it was paused midway through following a crash involving two riders. Upon the restart, Kenny remained focused and executed her own race strategy to perfection.
Ben Whittaker dazzles on professional debut as Olympic silver medallist blazes past Greg O'Neill on Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain undercard
Ben Whittaker dazzled as he made his professional debut against Greg O'Neill at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday. Whittaker starred at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year when he won the light-heavyweight silver medal. He's been waiting nearly 12 months, as he recovered from injury and agreed promotional terms with BOXXER, to begin his next journey in the sport and go pro. All the while anticipation and expectation built up around him.
Chris Billam-Smith wins thunderous battle with Isaac Chamberlain to defend European and Commonwealth titles
Chris Billam-Smith defended his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles in a thunderous battle with Isaac Chamberlain in his Bournemouth hometown on Saturday. The roar that rose from the crowd when Billam-Smith entered the Bournemouth International Centre was simply deafening. The champion marched to the ring with serious intent even as pyrotechnics and the arena exploded around him.
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Prix Maurice de Gheest: Softer ground required in Brad The Brief's French Group One bid for Hugo Palmer
Hugo Palmer is keen to unleash Brad The Brief in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville on Sunday - providing the ground is not too quick. The Chasemore Farm-owned five-year-old won six of 17 starts for Tom Dascombe before Palmer took the reins at Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.
Manchester United seeking to sell six defenders before transfer window closes - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are looking to ship six of their out-of-favour defenders before the transfer window closes in one month as new boss Erik ten Hag continues rebuilding his squad, with Sevilla interested in Alex Telles and Phil Jones in talks with DC United.
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
Accrington 2-2 Charlton: Stanley earn point after late drama
Charlton's stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season. Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.
Cardiff City 1-0 Norwich City: Romaine Sawyers scores winner for Bluebirds
New-look Cardiff began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in a bad-tempered affair in the Welsh capital. Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break. Cardiff defender Perry...
John 'Yogi' Hughes: Celtic legend dies aged 79 after short illness
Celtic legend John 'Yogi' Hughes has died at the age of 79. Hughes won a European Cup winners' medal in 1967 but was not in the Lisbon Lions team that beat Inter Milan in the final. He was awarded a winners' medal due to playing in previous rounds. The striker,...
Natasha Jonas vs Hannah Rankin: Promoter Ben Shalom makes 'life-changing' offer for unification
Natasha Jonas is waiting for her next fight to be confirmed, even after BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom made a “huge offer” to Hannah Rankin for a world title unification. Jonas won the WBO super-welterweight Championship with a stunning knockout in Manchester in February. The Liverpudlian is willing to meet Rankin the WBA title holder at 154lbs on the historic Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall card on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London.
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
James Maddison: Newcastle make second transfer bid in region of £50m for Leicester midfielder
Newcastle have made a second bid in the region of £50m for Leicester midfielder James Maddison. The Magpies are awaiting a response to their improved offer for the 25-year-old, after their opening £40m bid was rejected at the weekend. Leicester are believed to value Maddison, who joined the...
Hull City 2-1 Bristol City: Tigers hit back for victory
Jean Michael Seri's deflected goal in injury-time earned Hull a 2-1 win at home to Bristol City. The former Fulham midfielder was given too much space in the third minute of added time, and fortune was on his side as his strike from the edge of the penalty box struck a defender and looped over goalkeeper Dan Bentley.
Racing League: Jamie Osborne looking to Frankie Dettori and Saffie Osborne as Wales and the West manager
Jamie Osborne is looking to make the most of a motivated Frankie Dettori when the Racing League returns at Doncaster on Thursday night on Sky Sports Racing. This year there will be 42 races over the course of the six-week contest and with only two runners per race per region allowed to compete, the team manager has the responsibility of selecting which horses and riders get the call-up.
Super League: Salford Red Devils stun St Helens as they storm to victory with eight-try blitz
Salford Red Devils upset reigning Betfred Super League champions St Helens with an emphatic 44-12 win at the AJ Bell Stadium. Joe Burgess and Kallum Watkins scored two tries and Sitaleki Akauola, Dan Sarginson, Brodie Croft and Greg Burke weighed in with one each, while Marc Sneyd kicked four goals as Salford moved up to sixth.
Chris Billam-Smith vs Isaac Chamberlain: 'There’s risk for us both, that's why we’re in the sport'
European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith takes on Isaac Chamberlain at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Billam-Smith will be boxing in front of his hometown faithful but Chamberlain will be a real threat. The Londoner has fast hands, a good skillset and when on form, is hard to contain.
