Love The Darts Podcast: Mark Webster and Abigail Davies on Michael van Gerwen's World Matchplay triumph

Ben Whittaker dazzled as he made his professional debut against Greg O'Neill at the Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday. Whittaker starred at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year when he won the light-heavyweight silver medal. He's been waiting nearly 12 months, as he recovered from injury and agreed promotional terms with BOXXER, to begin his next journey in the sport and go pro. All the while anticipation and expectation built up around him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO