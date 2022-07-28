Dua Lipa Toronto Concert 'Explosion' — Smuggled Fireworks Set Off After Security Lapse

Jack White "imagines" being capable of writing autobiographical songs but as of the moment, he cannot do it. This is because he finds the practice quick a turn-off in a way. The 47-year-old musician acknowledges that he "could never" be "literal" about specific periods in his life or compose songs about himself since that would be "too egoistical." While he did not refer to other artists doing so, could he somehow made a hint of what he thinks of Taylor Swift? The songstress is most known for writing stuff about herself - in fact, most of her songs are about her actual experiences in romance.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO