Dua Lipa Toronto Concert 'Explosion' — Smuggled Fireworks Set Off After Security Lapse

www.musictimes.com
Related
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
musictimes.com
D-Roc Collapses on Stage: Did Ying Yang Twins Member Suffer From Heat Exhaustion? [VIDEO]
D-Roc, popularly known for being the other Ying Yang Twin, went viral on Twitter after a video of him being dragged off the stage made rounds on the platform and fans are curious about what happened to him during their concert. According to Hiphop DX, the 43-year-old rapper was performing...
musictimes.com
Justin Bieber Comeback: Singer Returns To Stage After Suffering From Facial Paralysis
After more than a month of struggling with his syndrome, Justin Bieber appeared to be healthier than ever as he recently performed again after announcing his medical condition to fans, causing the cancelation of his highly-anticipated world tour. According to Fox News, the singer took the stage in Italy for...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Gene Simmons Reveals Why He’s Leaving KISS Amid Final Tour Announcement
After five decades of performing with KISS, Gene Simmons is ready to let it all go as he revealed that his current tour with the legendary metal band would be his last. In an interview with the New York Post, the 72-year-old rocker revealed the reason why he's retiring, saying "Rock 'n' Roll's dead."
Tell Me Your Relationship “Green Flags” That Sold You On Your Schmoopie
Yup, I found a keeper.
musictimes.com
Spice Girls Reunion Impossible; THIS Ginger Spice's Decision Ruins Chances?
Geri Horner reportedly parted ways with her public relations firm in anticipation of a rumored Spice Girls tour next year. After several years as a client of Outside Origination, the 49-year-old singer decided she 'wanted a change' and departed. Could this have an effect of the possibility of a Spice Girls' reunion?
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Ariana Grande Offers Epic Response to Fan Who Accused Her of Setting Aside Music Career
Ariana Grande clapped back to a fan who commented on her beauty line in the most epic way. Grande's fans have been waiting for a new full-length album from the singer as she has not released one since dropping her "Positions" in 2020. She has been very busy, though, as she tied the knot with Dalton Gomez and launched her own makeup line last year.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Saying Goodbye To Music After Landing 5-Movie, $100M Deal For Marvel?
Is Harry Styles abandoning his music career to pursue his acting ambitions?. In a stunning mid-credit entrance, the 28-year-old former One Direction star makes his Marvel debut as a superhero in the 2021 fantasy action-adventure film "Eternals." The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker is apparently slated to make a huge comeback into...
musictimes.com
Lil Durk Net Worth 2022: Rapper Making Massive Fortune Amid Lollapalooza Accident
Lil Durk is taking on a "health break" after sustaining a huge injury on his face because of a recent accident. Performing on his Lollapalooza 2022 set, Lil Durk was blasted with hot smoke on his face after a pyrotechnic machine blows onstage. Currently on tour to support his recent...
musictimes.com
Blink-182 Comeback: Tom DeLonge Returning To Band Amid Matt Skiba Uncertainty
It seems like Tom DeLonge is making a comeback on Blink-182 after all. Rumors of his return to the rock band were made apparent after a recent Instagram bio update suggests it. DeLonge could be filling in Matt Skiba, who replaced him in the first place after the latter expressed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
King Princess ‘Let Us Die’ Features Taylor Hawkins; Singer Recalls How the Collab Happened
King Princess had just released her new album "Hold On Baby" and its credits featured one of the most legendary musicians of all time. According to People Magazine, the singer dropped her second album on Friday and the final song from the tracklist is titled "Let Us Die." The song...
musictimes.com
Jack White Thinks Artists Who Do THIS Are 'Egoistical," Does He Mean Taylor Swift?
Jack White "imagines" being capable of writing autobiographical songs but as of the moment, he cannot do it. This is because he finds the practice quick a turn-off in a way. The 47-year-old musician acknowledges that he "could never" be "literal" about specific periods in his life or compose songs about himself since that would be "too egoistical." While he did not refer to other artists doing so, could he somehow made a hint of what he thinks of Taylor Swift? The songstress is most known for writing stuff about herself - in fact, most of her songs are about her actual experiences in romance.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift Reacts to Being Branded a Worse Climate Criminal than Kylie Jennier, Floyd Mayweather
A spokesman for Taylor Swift has replied to a report that criticizes her usage of private jets. Analysts at the marketing firm Yard released a report on Friday stating that the singer's jet completed 170 flights between January 1 and July 19. It was claimed that Taylor is the "highest...
musictimes.com
Doug McKean Cause of Death Shocking: My Chemical Romance Producer Dead at 54
My Chemical Romance producer Doug McKean "unexpectedly" died. He was 54. An official obituary (via Loudwire) recently confirmed McKean's death, saying that the engineer and music producer died on June 29. The same statement disclosed that he died of a brain hemorrhage. According to the Headway, The Brain Injury Association,...
musictimes.com
One Direction Debut Album Sold 4.5M Copies Globally But Louis Tomlinson Is Not Happy With It
One Direction was the most successful boyband of the 2010s, selling millions of album and performing sold-out shows throughout the world. Former star Louis Tomlinson, on the other hand, had a lot to say about the band's debut album. The 30-year-old singer argues that the debut One Direction album, "Up...
Comments / 0