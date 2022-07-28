At least 8 people are dead in Kentucky after torrential rains flood Appalachia

www.kvcrnews.org
Related
Kentucky governor warns residents to brace for more potential flooding
As parts of Kentucky continue to assess the damage from the past week's floods, Gov. Andy Beshear is warning residents of more rain and potential flooding to come Sunday night into Monday morning. "Next couple days are going to be hard," Beshear said in a statement posted to YouTube. "We've...
Record flooding in Kentucky and Appalachia kills more victims as searches continue
At least 16 people are dead and many are unaccounted for after heavy rains caused major flooding in parts of Eastern Kentucky and surrounding Appalachian communities. More rains are in the forecast, with flood watches continuing until Friday night. Homes, businesses and roadways were under water after severe weather hit...
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's devastating floods, governor says
Heavy rains that drenched Appalachia earlier this week brought what Gov. Andy Beshear called one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history. The flooding has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including four children, but the governor said he expects the death toll to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
YREKA, Calif. — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of clinics have stopped offering abortions in the states with some form of ban
In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to revoke abortions as a constitutional right in its reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, 43 clinics across 11 states have stopped offering abortion care. Those numbers are according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports...
We might never know who won the Mega Millions jackpot. That's not usually the case
Whoever recently won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot won't ever have to reveal their identity. The Illinois Lottery says that winners of prizes over $250,000 can request that their name and hometown be kept confidential. That isn't the case in many states, but a growing number of state legislators...
Fireproofing your home isn't very expensive — but few states require it
Increasingly destructive wildfires have consumed tens of thousands of homes over the past decade, but few states have codes that require houses be built with fire-resistant materials. Now, a new study shows that enhancing a new home's wildfire resistance adds minimal cost to an overall construction project. Looking at home...
Election deniers are running to control voting. Here's how they've fared so far
Election officials and democracy experts are sounding the alarm, as Republicans who deny the 2020 election results have now moved closer to overseeing the voting process in five different states. Arizona could become No. 6 on Tuesday, when GOP voters there will decide in that state's primary whether they want...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
A Texas teen raises over $700k for abortions after Rep. Matt Gaetz mocked her
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz attempted to humiliate a teenage girl after arguing that overweight and unattractive women don't need to worry about getting pregnant or needing abortions. That same girl has since raised over $700,000 for abortion care. Nineteen-year-old political activist Olivia Julianna thanked Gaetz for his attack, which she...
Maricopa County leaders keep pushing back against election denialism in Arizona
For the last two years, Arizona has been a hive of election denialism. State Senate Republicans spearheaded a deeply flawed review of the 2020 vote in Arizona's largest county, keeping Maricopa County in the spotlight for months. Former President Donald Trump was in the state just last week to stump...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0