Walton County School District Non-discrimination CTAE Statement

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 28, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Foundation awarded seven college scholarships at their quarterly board meeting on Thursday July 21, 2022. Each recipient received $1500.00. The Gwinnett Police Foundation is nonprofit charitable organization comprised of civic leaders from the community whose primary purpose is to provide charitable and educational services to members of law enforcement, their families, and the community they serve. The scholarships are awarded annually to the dependent children of active Gwinnett Police Department employees and are designed to reward, encourage, and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO