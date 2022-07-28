Walton County School District Non-discrimination CTAE Statement

news.monroelocal.org
CBS 46
Cobb County Schools focus on safety as new school year kicks off
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday marks the first day of school in Cobb County and the superintendent made it clear that safety is a priority for the new year. “School safety is on the forefront of everyone’s mind after the tragedy in Uvalde,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. Cobb...
Forsyth County revises policy for providing financial assistance for burials
The Forsyth County Commissioners revised the policy regarding pauper burials during the July 12 work session meeting(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) During the July 12 Forsyth County Commissioners Work Session, the policy regarding pauper burials was revised.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
cobbcountycourier.com
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
Back 2 School: New Forsyth elementary school to open with security in mind
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Forsyth County is re-imagining how they do school. The district is putting millions of dollars towards enhancing safety for students in the wake of school shootings across the country. Channel 2’s Justin Carter was at New Hope Elementary in Cumming on Thursday. The school, which...
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
Gwinnett Police Foundation awards 7 college scholarships
(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 28, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Foundation awarded seven college scholarships at their quarterly board meeting on Thursday July 21, 2022. Each recipient received $1500.00. The Gwinnett Police Foundation is nonprofit charitable organization comprised of civic leaders from the community whose primary purpose is to provide charitable and educational services to members of law enforcement, their families, and the community they serve. The scholarships are awarded annually to the dependent children of active Gwinnett Police Department employees and are designed to reward, encourage, and assist students pursuing academic excellence and leadership.
Walton County Chairman guest speaker at August TRIAD meeting in Loganville Friday
The August Triad Meeting in Loganville will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at The Retreat at Loganville (formerly Southern Plantation). The speaker will be David Thompson, Walton County Commission Chairman. You will also hear from others about what is going on in the City of Loganville and Walton County.
The City of Social Circle is hiring
The City of Social Circle has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Social Circle career website on July 31, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
Gwinnett County residents interested in learning about the Gwinnett County Police Department can submit an application to take part in the agency's next Citizen's Police Academy until Aug. 12. Citizens can learn about various aspects of the agency during the academy, which runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 20 on...
Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over tax revenue
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over how to split up Local Option Sales Tax revenue. The county’s expected to collect around $316 million a year over the next decade. The decision could impact every taxpayer in Fulton and raise property taxes for homeowners. Both sides met Friday to hear the city’s proposal and start the negotiation process.
Deadline day in Athens: last day for affordable housing proposals
Today is a deadline day in Athens: this is the last day for organizations, non-profits, or businesses that are incorporated and licensed in the state of Georgia to submit affordable housing proposals. Information for application is on the Athens-Clarke County government website. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. Housing &...
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough councilwoman, HR director at odds over new nepotism policy
McDONOUGH — Relatives of city employees are now able to work for the city of McDonough, but one City Council member feels the recent amendment to its nepotism policy does not align with workplace diversity. During its July 18 meet the City Council voted 5-1 to amend its nepotism...
Gwinnett County installs cameras intended to crack down on speeding near area schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — One Lawrenceville city says that nearly everyone who drives by Central Gwinnett High School goes too fast after conducting their recent traffic safety study. This school year, the school will be introducing new traffic safety cameras, which they hope will deter drivers from speeding. Central...
wuga.org
COVID Cases on Rise in Athens-Clarke
Athens-Clarke County has seen a rise in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In the last 14 days, there have been 431 reported cases of COVID-19 in Athens-Clarke County, which the CDC classifies as a high level of community transmission. Neighboring communities are seeing a similar increase with Barrow County...
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
Parents say they're moving out of school district zone after son bullied, poured bleach on at Loganville High
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family is calling for a school to be held accountable after they said their son was attacked on campus and had bleach thrown on him. The 15-year-old's parents claims Loganville High has done nothing to ensure their son will be safe this coming year – so they're taking drastic action themselves and moving out of the district.
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Red and Black
Shopping for school: Athens locations to start school shopping off strong
Summer is quickly winding down, which means the school year is approaching. Preparing for a new school year can be quite difficult and finding the right school supplies, clothes and decorations is no small task. The options seem endless. The chaos of shopping for school can be a chaotic process,...
