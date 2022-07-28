Oak Lawn community outraged after video shows violent arrest of teen suspect

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. About 8 p.m., the boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street when the vehicle’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO