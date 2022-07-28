Oak Lawn community outraged after video shows violent arrest of teen suspect

www.fox32chicago.com
Teen whose violent arrest in Oak Lawn went viral officially charged in incident
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy whose arrest in the south suburbs last week went viral on social media was released from the hospital Monday and immediately taken into custody by the Oak Lawn Police Department. On July 27, 2022, Hadi Abuatelah was in a vehicle that was pulled...
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
Boy, 16, shot several times in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The boy was standing on the sidewalk around 8:35 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. The boy suffered multiple...
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
Boy, 13, shot after trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: police
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said. About 8 p.m., the boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street when the vehicle’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group, Chicago police said.
Man found dead on Orange Line tracks
CHICAGO - A man was found dead on CTA train tracks in Bridgeport on the South Side early Monday, apparently after he fell from a fence along the Orange Line. The man was discovered on the southbound tracks in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue about 4 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
Young man who lost leg after being shot during robbery in Chicago will get out of hospital soon, mom says
CHICAGO - Dakotah Earley, the Chicago man who was shot during a robbery, and who had to have a leg amputated because of his injuries, will be leaving the hospital soon. Earley's mom, Joy Dobbs, shared a video on Saturday with the caption "Looking gooooood DakotahEarley coming home soon." The video shows Earley wheeling himself down a hospital hallway.
5 people shot in Wheeling following altercation at Prospect Heights bar
CHICAGO - Five people were injured during a shooting early Saturday in north suburban Wheeling. Officers responded to a report of a shooting involving multiple victims about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Fletcher Drive, according to Wheeling police. Police said two groups of people were involved in an...
SUV crashes into tree, grocery store on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A driver crashed his SUV into a tree and the entrance of a grocery store Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood. The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of a grocery store, police said.
Career criminal arrested for allegedly stealing baseball cards worth over $100k from Chicago shop
CHICAGO - An arrest has been made in the burglary of a North Side Chicago comic store. However, some of the prized baseball cards that were taken are still missing. Some good Chicago police work has reunited the owner of a baseball card shop in Lincoln Square with some of his prized possessions and landed a seventeen-times felon behind bars.
Downtown Chicago parking garages targeted in series of car break-ins
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the Loop about a recent rash of car break-ins. At least 18 cars have been broken into and had items stolen from them in downtown parking garages in July, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target...
Person found fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A male was found shot to death Sunday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The male was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 5:55 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Talman Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Teen arrest controversy: Oak Lawn Board says 'respect for law enforcement only way to end these incidents'
OAK LAWN, Illinois - The Oak Lawn Board of Trustees said in a statement on Saturday that they "commend our officers' decision to use less than lethal force" when arresting a teenager who allegedly had a gun. Video of the incident has gone viral, showing Oak Lawn police repeatedly punching...
Teenager and 72-year-old shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 72-year-old man was among two people shot Sunday evening in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Two men, 18 and 72, were near a sidewalk about 6:55 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
3 people charged with shooting man in knee in Little Village
CHICAGO - Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 27-year-old Chicago man in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was standing in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place around 8:21 p.m. on Thursday when he was shot by someone traveling in a white Honda, Chicago police said. The vehicle fled the area after the shooting.
5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
