Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus. In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring...
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained
The reason for the artistic shades at the end of the day has to do with the wavelengths of the colors that comprise incoming sunlight that include all the colors of the visible spectrum, ranging from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) to yellow-orange-red (longest).
WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
Deep-fried and delicious: Matt & Monica chow down on new food at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s simply not the Ohio State Fair without sampling some of the new Fair foods. This year, there are more than two dozen new options for fairgoers, ranging from sweet and savory to deep-fried and delicious. Among the new options are selections from a new vendor, Cookie Dough Monsters. The restaurant […]
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio to celebrate her Imagination Library program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dolly Parton is coming to Ohio next week. The country music legend will be in Ohio as part of her Imagination Library program. The program has its own branch in Ohio, which was founded with the help of Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine and quickly became a statewide program.
Time for Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday: What you need to know Aug. 5-7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s sales tax holiday is fast approaching, starting Friday, Aug. 5, and running through Sunday, Aug. 7. The holiday will make certain purchases like clothing and school supplies exempt from state and local sales tax. In Cuyahoga County, the holiday will wipe away an 8%...
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
Baby Calf born at the Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new baby girl calf was born Thursday at the Ohio State Fair!. Doris gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who has not been named yet. Fairgoers can visit the baby and her proud mom at the Wick Pavilion, located near the Dairy Products Building.
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
Powerball is now top jackpot at $187 million; Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot ride was fun while it lasted. But a single ticket sold in Illinois won the $1.34 billion jackpot in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing, so the jackpot has reverted back to $20 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Millions of tickets purchased in Ohio for Friday's Mega Millions lottery drawing: See if anyone won
CLEVELAND — Did you check your Mega Millions lottery tickets?. Despite the winning $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket being sold in Illinois, many Ohioans took home cash prizes from the drawing. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
3 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio
If you have been to Ohio before then you know that this beautiful state has a lot to offer. It might be famous for its amusement park (among many other things) but there is much more to it. However, if you have never been to Ohio then you are definitely missing out because there are so many beautiful places to explore here.
Cleveland motorcycle club rides to Ohio Statehouse to fight gun violence
A Cleveland group hopes their roughly 140 mile journey to the state capital on Saturday was a step towards tackling what they say is a nationwide gun violence epidemic.
Rabies bait drops happening across the Valley
Crews with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Ohio Department of Health will be flying over eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania dropping baits containing rabies vaccine for raccoons and other wildlife.
2957 West 14th St, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, OH, 44113
The year 1900 was a glamourous time on West 14th Street! And all that turn of the Century elegance is back better than ever in the Tremont of 2021 and a gorgeous, restored mansion and the fun of living here today. A beautifully painted lady on the outside, a top to bottom renovation on the inside. New roof, full repair and repainting of the wood siding, and all windows replaced in the last 10 years, electrical updated with extensive rewiring, and new furnace and AC in the last 5. The hardwood floors are all beautifully refinished. A fabulous new kitchen with gorgeous custom built cabinetry, loads of storage and work space, and a huge - moveable - center island was just completed last year. Wonderfully large rooms throughout, all updated for a bright, open living space, with lots of natural light. The second floor has 3 large bedrooms, a 4th with it's own sun-porch, perfect as an office or craft room. And the third floor is a big, open space with a tongue and groove wooden ceiling and plenty of light from the windows in the Victorian gables. A large wet-bar and cozy stone fireplace are perfect for a party or a separate suite, along with a newly remodeled full bath, and a room-sized cedar closet. Large basement has high ceilings, a work-room, a workout area, a basement kitchen, another full bath, and a walkout to the backyard. A charming cedar deck is off the kitchen, and a patio at the back of the large, fully fenced yard with a double garage. Lincoln Park is a 5 minute walk!
