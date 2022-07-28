WVU’s Zach Frazier On Another Watch List

Chris was on SiriusXM Radio earlier this week to talk about West Virginia and preview the 2022 season, the one that effectively begins tomorrow with the first meeting of the season the day before the first practice of the season. The hosts asked Chris a question, one that was about the head coach, one that was so good that he decided to bring it up when we were discussing the Mountaineers in a podcast on Wednesday. Could I support or supersede his response?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO