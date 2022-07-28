WVU’s Zach Frazier On Another Watch List

bluegoldnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
247Sports
Four-star WR Jerrae Hawkins recaps West Virginia and Virginia Tech visits
Four-star wide receiver Jerrae Hawkins out of Wheeling (WV) Park is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 class and he took two visits the last week of July. The 5-foot-9 and 160-pound Hawkins camped at West Virginia in June and earned an offer from...
Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job
West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veteran Transfer Portal RB Visiting Vols
News broke earlier today that Len'Neth Whitehead would miss all of the 2022 season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred a couple of weeks back for Whitehead, which has allowed Tennessee the opportunity to vet guys remaining in the transfer portal. Former Clemson and West ...
As a new season dawns, what has Brown done for you?
Chris was on SiriusXM Radio earlier this week to talk about West Virginia and preview the 2022 season, the one that effectively begins tomorrow with the first meeting of the season the day before the first practice of the season. The hosts asked Chris a question, one that was about the head coach, one that was so good that he decided to bring it up when we were discussing the Mountaineers in a podcast on Wednesday. Could I support or supersede his response?
Combine gives West Virginia specialists a platform
CLARKSBURG, W.Va – High school football may not kickoff for a couple more weeks but toe met leather plenty on Saturday at Robert C. Byrd High School. In a state where many football recruits are already overlooked, West Virginia specialists find themselves going above and beyond to get recruited. A Parkersburg native and kicker at […]
Freshmen Faces: P Oliver Straw Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role
Looking at what freshman punter Oliver Straw brings to the table for West Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
The Dominion Post
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Metro News
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
Applications being accepted for Bridgeport deer hunt
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Officials are now processing applications for the 2022 Urban Deer Hunt in Bridgeport. Hunters that have participated in the last five years can pick up an application at the police department and will not be required to attend Urban Deer Hunt meetings. Potential hunters are required...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Fairmont next month
The West Virginia State Police Friday announced in a press release that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Fairmont in early August.
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Since then, officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old […]
Metro News
Monongalia commissioners hire firm for personnel audit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission has hired an Ohio County firm to conduct an audit into the county’s personnel management policies. Commissioners and AlignHR agreed to a $10,575 contract related to the work, in which the firm will review personnel management across multiple departments. “It’s going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Morgantown gun shop says ‘support has been tremendous’ despite protests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The group ‘Protect Morgantown’ has been pulling out all of the stops in an attempt to stop Big Daddy Unlimited from opening downtown. However, the gun retailer says they won’t be deterred. Nick Lahera of Big Daddy Unlimited tells 5 news the store...
3 arrested after high speed pursuit
On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
State Senate ditches governor’s income tax bill, unanimously passes resolution outlining its plan
MORGANTOWN – The governor's income tax cut bill took an apparent nose dive Friday afternoon, as the state Senate declined to take up the bill and instead passed its own resolution outlinin. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
Three men charged after pursuit, searching for firearms thrown out during chase
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle...
Comments / 0