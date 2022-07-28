Help Fuel-Up The RED CROSS--Urgent Blood Donations Needed

www.wgnsradio.com
Calvary Baptist Church Builds Walls and Hope for a Future Homeowner
Murfreesboro, TN– Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) is thrilled to partner with Calvary Baptist Church on a Panel Build where over 100 volunteers will build all of the walls for a Habitat house in just 5 hours. The event will take place in the parking lot at Calvary Baptist Church, 431 DeJarnette Ln in Murfreesboro, Saturday August 6, 9am – 2pm and the public is invited to stop by and cheer the volunteers on. Church members can sign up for the volunteer spots with their church.
Non-Profit Public - Private Partnerships Execute Successful Lifest Music City Festival
About an hour west of Rutherford County in Lyles, Tennessee, Lifest Music City’s success is a result of non-profit, private, and public agency partnerships. Event host Life Promotions impacts over 500,000 people each year through its music events, community outreach, ministry, and more, and for the past two years, Ikanos Emergency Management has been entrusted with ensuring event safety and security at Lifest Music City on the Storytellers Hideaway Farm property in Bon Aqua.
Back To School SAFETY INFORMATION
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) It's about time to hear the school bells ringing and those freshly polished apples being placed on teacher's desks all over Rutherford County. The start for both Murfreesboro City and Rutherford County schools are alighned this year: (1) a half day on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022; (2) the first full-day is Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Chamber of Commerce Reports "So Much To Do Locally"
(August 5) - Crimp your hair and throw on some leg warmers! Mixtape, 80’s Tribute band, will rock the Murfreesboro courthouse square on Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m. Plan to come downtown early to grab dinner and do a little shopping before the jams begin. Smyrna Depot District.
Topic for Monday (08/01/2022) Local History throughout Rutherford County
WGNS' Scott Walker talks with Rutherford County Historical Society’s President Pettus Read about the importance of preserving the past. (NOTE: August meeting is Mon. 8/15 @ Carraige Lane Inn). Listen to the entire podcast above!. Join in on the history, tell stories about your family roots in the 1800's...
Rutherford County Camp Wonder wraps up summer - Special needs students learn, grow, make new friends
Rutherford County Schools wrapped up its second session of Camp Wonder, a weeklong learning and social event for special needs high school students. The camp was held July 18-22 at Oakland High School, with the first session being held earlier in June at LaVergne High School. Camp Wonder is a...
Gas Prices Down .16-Cents throughout Rutherford County to start week
Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 16.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g to start the week on Monday (08/01/2022), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. In Rutherford County, TN, the price of gas is down by an average of 16 cents per...
Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force on the prowl for unsafe driving in school zones
Law enforcement officers will focus on traffic safety in school zones when students return to school beginning this Friday on August 5th. Teams of officers in Rutherford County and the cities will concentrate on drivers speeding in school zones, using cell phones while driving and failing to wear seat belts.
COMMENTARY: Books and Reading, by MTSU Professor Larry Burriss
Books and reading... With today's media commentary, here is MTSU Professor of Journalism Larry Burriss... Commentary (Verbatim) - When I was in high school we had to read Shakespeare’s play "Julius Caesar," in class. Not really act out the play, but just to read it out loud. The play was part of a large English literature book we had to carry around for most of the day.
Fatal Early Saturday Crash On Memorial Blvd.
(MURFREESBORO) NewsRadio WGNS urges you to avod the intersection of Memorial and Clark Boulevard (near MAPCO). A two vehicle, roll-over crash occured before 3:00AM at that location this Saturday morning (7/30/2022). Early reports indicate one person is dead at the scene. Stay tuned, WGNS will keep you informed.
Election Coverage Thursday at 7pm on WGNS & WGNSRadio.com
Thursday, August 4th is election day for the Rutherford County, Murfreesboro and Smyrna General Elections and Tennessee State Primaries. WGNS will have coverage on-air and online after the polls close. Bryan Barrett and Bart Walker will have up-to-the-minute results for you. Day of Election Totals: https://secure.rutherfordcountytn.gov/election/CurrentElectionResults/index.html. Post-Election Final Numbers: https://secure.rutherfordcountytn.gov/election/080422-html/index.htm.
Sheriff Auctions Pistols, Rifles, Shotguns
(WOODBURY, TN) Guns, guns, guns--if you want rifles, handguns, shotgun, knives and more weapons--the Cannon County Sheriff’s office is having an auction of seized weapons at 10:00 o'clock Saturday morning, October 15, 2022. This auction will be held at the Cannon County Community Center, 630 Lehman St. in neighboring Woodbury, TN.
Latest issue of MTSU Magazine!
(MURFREESBORO) The latest edition of MTSU magazine kicks off the University’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Murphy Center. Stately and iconic Kirksey Old Main, one of the first buildings constructed on the MTSU campus 111 years ago, may be the most recognizable facility on campus. But, for many, 50-year-old Murphy Center is MTSU’s most sentimental spot.
