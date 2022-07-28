ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas animal clinic owner says pet dental health frequently overlooked

By Lexi Vennetti
KTRE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Drought Preventive Measures

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX
KTRE

WHITEHOUSE HEALTH FAIR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22

North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Funeral plans for fallen Smith County deputy announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Funeral services for a Smith County deputy who died after a multi-vehicle crash have been announced. The funeral for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos will be on Friday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. It will take place at the Green Acres Baptist Church sanctuary, located at 1607 Troup Hwy. in Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Smith County Courthouse Workshop

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Project Aston aims to give support to struggling East Texas veterans after loss of local veteran. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Tyler, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Health
KTRE

Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. “The citizens of Smith County should have the opportunity to make this decision and determine the future of their courthouse,” Judge Moran said. “It’s their money and their courthouse.”. Texas Water Utilities asking...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Overland Park police investigating shooting at gas station

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 13 minutes ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX
KTRE

Tyler Legacy coach excited to see young players contribute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Red Raiders head coach Joe Willis said he is excited to see young players be able to contribute to the team in this upcoming season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy