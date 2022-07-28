Starliner’s spaceship growing pains have cost Boeing nearly $700 million more than planned

spaceexplored.com
Out of Control Space Debris Is About to Plummet to Earth: How to Track
A Long March 5B rocket section reported to weigh 23 metric tons is due to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at a location that's difficult to predict.
How much of a threat to humanity is space junk? Scientists claim there is a 10% chance falling debris will kill someone within the next decade - after out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the weekend
Over the weekend, debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the Indian and Pacific oceans. There had been fears that pieces of the 23-tonne Long March 5B booster could come down over a populated area, but experts had said the probability of this was extremely low. Nevertheless,...
Rocket launches can create shiny clouds far from poles, study shows
Night-shining or noctilucent clouds are popping up farther from the poles, in part due to more rocket launches taking place from Earth.
Huge Piece of Space Rocket Falls From Sky and Lands on Sheep Farm
The charred pieces of debris are believed to be from the SpaceX mission that launched in 2020.
China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk
In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A
NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
Scientists Believe There's a 10 Percent Chance Space Debris Will Kill One of Us in the Next Decade
Not since the 1960s space race has the world been as enthusiastic about space travel. Privatized efforts from the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX are creating new opportunities for civilians to leave the planet. There is a small but significant chance, however, those of us left behind will get...
Engadget
Blue Origin's next crewed spaceflight is scheduled for August 4th
Has revealed when sixth crewed flight will take place. The NS-22 mission (New Shepard's 22nd launch overall) is set for August 4th, which is two months to the day after . The launch window opens at 9:30AM ET. The company recently the passengers who will travel to the edge of...
Daily Beast
Russia Might Just Plunge the World Into a Dark Era for Space
The first piece of the International Space Station ever launched into orbit didn’t come from NASA—it actually came from Russia. The 41.2 foot module—dubbed “Zarya,” the Russian word for sunrise—took off on a reportedly gloomy day from a launch facility in Kazakhstan on November 20, 1998. When it did, it was the culmination of nearly a decade of geopolitical wheeling and dealing that began with the end of the Cold War in 1989, and ended with a partnership between two former enemies that would last more than 30 years.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
An Out-of-Control Chinese Rocket Is Going to Crash Into Earth Tomorrow
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Fragments of a gigantic Chinese rocket are expected to fall to Earth this weekend during an uncontrolled reentry from space, potentially exposing people to dangerous falling debris, though the risk of anybody getting hurt is low. The...
International Space Station has 'peculiar odor,' astronaut says
A TikTok video from European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti dished about the smells of the International Space Station, particularly the toilet and trash.
Rocket Lab will help the U.S. Space Force build missile warning satellites
Rocket Lab will provide components for Lockheed Martin's missile warning satellites. The U.S. Space Force acquired the satellites for $4.9 billion in January. Rocket Lab will build on solar space technology developed by SolAero, which it acquired in January. Rocket Lab will build solar cells and radiation-hardened assemblies for Lockheed...
Inside Nasa’s fears for Chinese Moon takeover as China plans for lunar base
CHINA has revealed plans to dominate the aerospace industry, leaving NASA officials worried. From the Moon to Mars, China has been vocal about its ambitions for space exploration. One such plan includes sending a crewed mission to the Moon and building a lunar base. Part of that plan is also...
NASA Will Send a Fleet of Helicopter Drones to Fly Over Mars
NASA’s interplanetary rock collection is ready to explode. For more than a year now, the agency’s Perseverance rover has been hard at work collecting samples from the surface of Mars with the goal of eventually getting them back to Earth in the early 2030s so scientists can ogle them up close. But one of the biggest questions for NASA was how exactly they were going to accomplish this.
Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit
A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
Uncontrolled debris from massive Chinese booster rocket tumbles back to Earth, arriving over the Indian Ocean
Debris from a massive Chinese booster rocket arrived back to Earth on Saturday, according to the U.S. Space Command. The former rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere above the Indian Ocean at about 12:45 p.m. EDT. There was no immediate report on any debris or damage caused by the rocket's uncontrolled return.
Defense One
Northrop Grumman CEO: We Can Build a Next-Generation Fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
SpaceX rocket fueled for launch this week to send Korean mission to moon
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korea and SpaceX are fueled and ready to send a spacecraft on a long journey this week that will ultimately take it around the moon. The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter is scheduled to launch on Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral in Florida on the back of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
CNBC
Space company Masten files for bankruptcy after struggle with NASA moon contract
Lunar-focused company Masten Space Systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week. The company's bankruptcy showcases the delicate balancing act required for long-term growth and success in the harsh, capital-intensive space industry. Masten won a $75 million NASA contract to deliver payloads to the moon's south pole, but the...
