ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Starliner’s spaceship growing pains have cost Boeing nearly $700 million more than planned

By @SethKurk
spaceexplored.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spaceexplored.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

How much of a threat to humanity is space junk? Scientists claim there is a 10% chance falling debris will kill someone within the next decade - after out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the weekend

Over the weekend, debris from an out-of-control Chinese rocket crashed to Earth over the Indian and Pacific oceans. There had been fears that pieces of the 23-tonne Long March 5B booster could come down over a populated area, but experts had said the probability of this was extremely low. Nevertheless,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Boeing Starliner#Cnbc
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

11 remarkable images of NASA's record-breaking hypersonic aircraft X-43A

NASA's X-43A, also known as the Hyper X program, was a $230 million high-risk, high-payoff research program that led to a hypersonic flight in March of 2004. "A ramjet operates by subsonic combustion of fuel in a stream of air compressed by the forward speed of the aircraft itself, as opposed to a normal jet engine, in which the compressor section (the fan blades) compresses the air. Ramjets operate from about Mach 3 to Mach 6," stated a NASA release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Beast

Russia Might Just Plunge the World Into a Dark Era for Space

The first piece of the International Space Station ever launched into orbit didn’t come from NASA—it actually came from Russia. The 41.2 foot module—dubbed “Zarya,” the Russian word for sunrise—took off on a reportedly gloomy day from a launch facility in Kazakhstan on November 20, 1998. When it did, it was the culmination of nearly a decade of geopolitical wheeling and dealing that began with the end of the Cold War in 1989, and ended with a partnership between two former enemies that would last more than 30 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

NASA Will Send a Fleet of Helicopter Drones to Fly Over Mars

NASA’s interplanetary rock collection is ready to explode. For more than a year now, the agency’s Perseverance rover has been hard at work collecting samples from the surface of Mars with the goal of eventually getting them back to Earth in the early 2030s so scientists can ogle them up close. But one of the biggest questions for NASA was how exactly they were going to accomplish this.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Huge Chinese rocket falling to Earth and nobody knows where it will hit

A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Northrop Grumman CEO: We Can Build a Next-Generation Fighter

Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
CNBC

Space company Masten files for bankruptcy after struggle with NASA moon contract

Lunar-focused company Masten Space Systems filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week. The company's bankruptcy showcases the delicate balancing act required for long-term growth and success in the harsh, capital-intensive space industry. Masten won a $75 million NASA contract to deliver payloads to the moon's south pole, but the...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy