Han Solo’s blaster from the original ‘Star Wars’ film could soon be yours

spaceexplored.com
Related
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
TechRadar
Daredevil: Born Again has a key difference to other Marvel shows – and I'm all for it
Let's get one thing straight: those expecting Disney's new Daredevil series to pick up right where the dark and gritty Netflix show left off need to check their expectations at the door – there's simply no way that ultraviolent version of the character is going to find himself in the MCU alongside She-Hulk and Spider-Man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has reportedly added Sadie Sink to its ever-growing roster of actors. A new report by Giant Freakin Robot claims that the Stranger Things breakout star will soon make her MCU debut. What role will Sadie Sink play in the MCU?. Giant Freakin Robot speculates that...
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
Collider
Get Your First Look at Chilling Images From Neil Marshall's Horror Film 'The Lair' [Exclusive]
Just a day after the film was acquired by AMC Networks’ business unit RLJE Films and its genre streaming service Shudder and a month before its premiere at FrightFest, Collider is happy to reveal exclusive first-look images of the upcoming horror film The Lair by The Descent director Neil Marshall and starring Charlotte Kirk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking turn of events, Mel Gibson signs on for an action thriller
In Hollywood, there’s “showbiz jail,” which is what befalls big stars when, for example, they slap a comedian on live television during Hollywood’s biggest night, and they’re not allowed to make movies for a year or two until the public decides they don’t really care.
wegotthiscovered.com
Franchise fatigue doesn’t steer streaming crowds away from a lazy sci-fi horror sequel
When it comes to churning out sequels to mid-level genre properties, the overarching approach seems to be that if it worked once, it’ll work over and over again. Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s six-film Resident Evil series found a formula that brought box office success, and that was more than enough to ensure the tropes and trappings stayed in place forevermore.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
Harry's a hero once again! Styles 'signs five-movie deal with Marvel Studios worth $100 million' to revise his Eternal’s character Eros
He made his Marvel debut in the 2021 Action/Fantasy flick Eternals in a fleeing credits introduction. And Harry Styles, 28, is set to return to the cinematic universe on a much larger scale, as he has reportedly signed a five-movie deal with Marvel studios. Thought to be worth $100 million,...
wegotthiscovered.com
A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming
Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
ComicBook
New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit
Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
Collider
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
The Sandman’s Mason Alexander Park age, height, Instagram, roles: Everything you need to know about the Desire actor
Mason Alexander Park is The Sandman‘s Desire! Neil Gaiman’s popular dark fantasy comic book series is finally being brought to life after years of development at Netflix on August 5. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we’re looking at the cast and the talented actors who have been picked to bring Gaiman’s characters to life.
Guitar World Magazine
Derek Trucks on the magic of Pink Floyd: “David Gilmour created his own universe on guitar through his tone and approach”
The Tedeschi Trucks Band’s resident slide master on how David Gilmour stamped his musical identity all over Pink Floyd’s earliest recordings, and why no one can replicate it. Modern slide guitar maestro Derek Trucks discusses his enduring love and admiration for Gilmour’s playing and tells us just why...
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
Collider
'Till The End of Time': The Post-World War II Drama That Deserves More Recognition
When the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Americans were left conflicted. Some were morally opposed to the fighting, failing to see justification for the violence, death, and destruction. Others questioned the United States' decision to get involved in a foreign civil conflict in the first place. Sadly, service members returning home after the war often faced scorn and ridicule for having participated in such an unpopular and divisive struggle abroad, and many felt abandoned by their own country. Hollywood was quick to take up the cause of the forgotten soldier's plight with weighty films like 1978's Coming Home and The Deer Hunter, 1979's Apocalypse Now, and 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, all of which bluntly explored the horrors of Vietnam and its shattering effect on those who served.
First look - Marvel reinvents the Thunderbolts again ahead of their 2024 movie
Marvel has a new Thunderbolts team ... again
Comments / 1