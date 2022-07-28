ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Han Solo’s blaster from the original ‘Star Wars’ film could soon be yours

By @apollozac
spaceexplored.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spaceexplored.com

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Han Solo#Premiere Auction
Collider

Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer

After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
COMICS
Collider

“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True

Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

In a shocking turn of events, Mel Gibson signs on for an action thriller

In Hollywood, there’s “showbiz jail,” which is what befalls big stars when, for example, they slap a comedian on live television during Hollywood’s biggest night, and they’re not allowed to make movies for a year or two until the public decides they don’t really care.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Franchise fatigue doesn’t steer streaming crowds away from a lazy sci-fi horror sequel

When it comes to churning out sequels to mid-level genre properties, the overarching approach seems to be that if it worked once, it’ll work over and over again. Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s six-film Resident Evil series found a formula that brought box office success, and that was more than enough to ensure the tropes and trappings stayed in place forevermore.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’

Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A relentless sci-fi thriller unleashes a temporal time bomb on streaming

Having instantly marked himself out as a filmmaker to keep an eye on after blowing everyone away with his debut feature Moon, Duncan Jones was under pressure to deliver with his sophomore effort from behind the camera. Sticking to what he knew best, Source Code took him back into the realm of high concept sci-fi, and we’d be selling things short to say it worked a treat.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Daredevil: Born Again Poster Shows Off Character's Iconic Suit

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil has been born again. Charlie Cox has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise the Matt Murdock role he played over the course of three seasons of television on Netflix starting over seven years ago. Before long, the character will appear in She-Hulk before leading his own series, aptly titled Daredevil: Born Again after one of the character's most beloved comic runs.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice

Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
MOVIES
Collider

'Till The End of Time': The Post-World War II Drama That Deserves More Recognition

When the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Americans were left conflicted. Some were morally opposed to the fighting, failing to see justification for the violence, death, and destruction. Others questioned the United States' decision to get involved in a foreign civil conflict in the first place. Sadly, service members returning home after the war often faced scorn and ridicule for having participated in such an unpopular and divisive struggle abroad, and many felt abandoned by their own country. Hollywood was quick to take up the cause of the forgotten soldier's plight with weighty films like 1978's Coming Home and The Deer Hunter, 1979's Apocalypse Now, and 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, all of which bluntly explored the horrors of Vietnam and its shattering effect on those who served.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy