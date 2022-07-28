ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers History Today: A Perfect Game

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar

Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Astros "Supportive" of Maldonado's Contract Vesting for 2023

If Martín Maldonado plays 90 or more games this season, a vesting option activates for the 2023 season. While 13 games away, the Houston Astros are supportive of Maldonado returning for his fourth full season, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The team option is worth $4 million...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap

According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?

The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks

Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Gary Disarcina
Person
Rex Hudler
Person
Darrell Johnson
Person
Jose Canseco
Person
Carlos Lee
Person
Don Zimmer
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Rusty Greer
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package

Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Artemi Panarin scoffs at rumors the Rangers would trade him

Artemi Panarin simply isn’t having any of the rumors that Chris Drury was upset with his performance in the playoffs. In a Russian interview posted on the YouTube channel for Sports-Express, Panarin was asked specifically about that criticism and subsequent trade rumors. “Speculators,” Panarin shot back. “I haven’t heard...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Angels
Yardbarker

Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor

The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?

The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”

We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy