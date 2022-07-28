Rangers History Today: A Perfect Game

www.yardbarker.com
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The New York Mets Could Reportedly Deal For This Superstar
Rosenthal: "Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen." The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball, so...
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a starting pitcher and star bullpen arm from the Pirates
The New York Yankees have a busy few days ahead of the trade deadline, especially after losing out on Luis Castillo. Their primary targets are Frankie Montas of the Oakland Athletics and José Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman has a good opportunity to package...
Report: Astros "Supportive" of Maldonado's Contract Vesting for 2023
If Martín Maldonado plays 90 or more games this season, a vesting option activates for the 2023 season. While 13 games away, the Houston Astros are supportive of Maldonado returning for his fourth full season, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston. The team option is worth $4 million...
Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Choi, Urquidy Swap
According to Patrick Creighton of ESPN 97.5 Houston, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have conducted trade talks over a variety of players. Foremost among them are Ji-Man Choi and José Urquidy. In need of a first baseman, the Astros have shown a willingness to trade one of...
Seattle Mariners: Trade for a hitter or do they?
The Seattle Mariners made a huge move to acquire Luis Castillo from Cincinnati. Now they could use another bat to help bolster their playoff run. But do they need to trade for that batter?. In a shocking move, the Seattle Mariners traded three of their top five prospects for Luis...
Report: Padres hit snag in Juan Soto trade talks
Juan Soto may be available, but nobody said it would be easy to acquire him. The San Diego Padres reportedly are the favorites to land Soto in a trade. But one reporter says there is a holdup. According to Dominican Republic MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the Washington Nationals are now...
MLB Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Raisel Iglesias Among Angels Players Most Likely To Be Dealt Before Deadline
The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it, some difficult decisions for the Los Angeles Angels. Eternities out of playoff contention, making a “buy now” deal is out of the cards, but there are legitimate concerns with becoming “sellers” as well. The Angels have...
Yankees' Aaron Judge becomes second-fastest in MLB history to hit 200 home runs
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 42nd home run of the season and the 200th of his career in the second inning of a game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With 200 homers in 671 career games, Judge became the second-fastest in MLB history to reach...
After a trade, Braves designate Robinson Cano for assignment
Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring. But after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released in early May. After a short stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was let go again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the club.
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Padres acquire four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from Brewers in blockbuster deal
As noted by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- despite currently holding the top spot in the NL Central at 57-45 -- had made it known that they were willing to move the hard-throwing lefty if they received a good enough offer. Hader is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29 saves in 37 appearances this season.
Artemi Panarin scoffs at rumors the Rangers would trade him
Artemi Panarin simply isn’t having any of the rumors that Chris Drury was upset with his performance in the playoffs. In a Russian interview posted on the YouTube channel for Sports-Express, Panarin was asked specifically about that criticism and subsequent trade rumors. “Speculators,” Panarin shot back. “I haven’t heard...
Report: Nationals to keep star OF Juan Soto for rest of season is asking price not met
It was reported Friday that the Nationals were going to make one final contract extension offer to the two-time All-Star. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez's report, however, if Soto didn't accept the final offer, he would be traded by the deadline. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also added Monday morning...
Braves reportedly interested in trading for Royals’ Michael Taylor
The Braves have a need for an outfielder after Adam Duvall was reported out for the season. Combine that with the struggles of Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario, and the club is clearly desperate for help in that department as they aim to repeat as World Champions. Now, a particular name has emerged as a potential trade target for Atlanta — Royals’ Michael Taylor.
Padres star SS Fernando Tatis Jr. taking live batting practice Monday
The San Diego Padres have arguably been involved in the most trade rumors among any of the 30 MLB teams leading up to Tuesday's deadline. In non-trade news, they've also made headlines by officially inking All-Star starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to a five-year, $100 million contract extension on Monday. The...
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Braves looking to bring back Joc Pederson?
The Atlanta Braves are in the market for outfield help, and a familiar face could be out there to help them out. Veteran Joc Pederson could be on the Braves’ radar if the San Francisco Giants decide to sell, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The Giants are four games out of the second NL Wild Card spot, but have lost eight of their last nine games.
Report: Oakland’s Sean Murphy A Guardians “Top Target”
We are now perilously close to the MLB Trade Deadline. And the question of whether the Guardians will be buyers or sellers is on every fan’s mind. Likely somewhere in the middle. But if the Guardians do intend to make a splash at the deadline, there’s one name to...
Dodgers at Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for July 31
After a tough loss last night with Kershaw on the mound – the Dodgers will look to win the series outright today in Colorado. LA will be looking to grab an NL best 68th win of the season. 2022 All-star Tony Gonsolin will take the hill for the Dodgers....
Report: Mets balking at price to acquire Willson Contreras from Cubs
The New York Mets haven't given up their pursuit of Willson Contreras, but the price to acquire the Chicago Cubs catcher has been too high for the team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Contreras, 30, earned his third career All-Star nod this season and is batting...
