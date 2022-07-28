ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware indicted in girlfriend’s murder

By Gina Sunseri and Teddy Grant, ABC News
 4 days ago
Emergency lights on a us police car Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

HOUSTON — Former NFL player Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder in the death of his missing girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.

“We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation,” said Lacy Johnson, a chief prosecutor in the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor’s disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward.”

A Harris County grand jury also indicted Ware for tampering with a corpse. If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg told ABC News. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

Pomaski was last seen alive at Ware’s home on April 25, 2021, with the Harris County Sherriff’s Office saying she disappeared “under suspicious circumstances,” according to ABC News Houston station KTRK.

In June 2021, shortly after Pomaski’s disappearance, Ware was arrested in Houston on gun and drug charges and had been in Montgomery County Jail ever since.

Pomaski’s remains were found in December 2021, according to KTKR.

Ware was a tight end for Washington and the San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004.

