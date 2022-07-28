Samuel Alito mocks foreign critics of repealing Roe v. Wade in Rome speech on religious liberty

www.cnn.com
Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a representative from California since 1987.
Trump 'threw open the doors' of Christian nationalism, says investigative reporter
Katherine Stewart, journalist and author of “The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism,” explains how former President Trump helped with the rise of Christian nationalism in US politics.
Appeals court reinstates Kentucky law banning abortion
A Kentucky state court of appeals has reinstated the state's so-called "trigger law" banning abortion as well as a separate law banning the procedure after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, siding with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and allowing the laws to temporarily be enforced while the case proceeds in the courts.
Pelosi calls Taiwan 'one of the freest societies in the world'
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Taiwan as “one of the freest societies in the world” in her first public remarks since becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
Former officer in Trump's Jan. 6 motorcade speaks out
Former DC Metropolitan Police Sergeant Mark Robinson tells CNN’s Don Lemon about his experience working in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade during the January 6 riot.
CNN Exclusive: Russian officials requested adding convicted murderer to Griner/Whelan prisoner swap
Russian government officials requested that a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in Germany last year be included in the US' proposed swap of a notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
Harris' remark sparks right-wing media outrage. Hear what happened in the room
In a meeting about disabilities, Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself by identifying her preferred pronouns and describing her clothing. The remark sparked outrage in right-wing media. CNN’s Brian Stelter speaks with Lydia X. Z. Brown who was in the room with Harris to discuss what really happened during the meeting.
Retired DC cop who testified before January 6 committee says Trump 'adamantly' wanted to go to Capitol
A retired Washington, DC, police officer who was part of Donald Trump's motorcade on January 6, 2021, told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday night that the then-President was adamant about going to the US Capitol as the riot unfolded.
Judge allows Capitol riot officer lawsuits against Trump to go forward
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a motion from Donald Trump to dismiss three lawsuits brought by four police officers against the former president for their injuries suffered during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Ex-Trump White House lawyer says Congress should disqualify Trump
Ty Cobb, who was former President Donald Trump’s attorney in the White House, believes that Trump won’t be able to argue “willful blindness” to defend his actions on January 6 and that Congress has enough evidence to disqualify him from ever holding office.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
'Go to hell,' journalist tells Iran after a man with a loaded rifle was arrested near her Brooklyn home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Monday told the Iranian regime, "Go to hell," just days after authorities informed her a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle was arrested in the Brooklyn neighborhood where she lives with her family, including her stepchildren.
VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators' proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, "we may have to ration care for veterans."
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
Before he gave the order to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden wanted to intimately understand where the al Qaeda leader was hiding.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Republican lawmakers lose lawsuit challenging post-January 6 security screening rule
A federal judge has ruled against House Republicans who tried to challenge security screening on Capitol Hill for members of Congress.
They voted to impeach Trump. Voters in Washington state will decide whether that matters
Two of Tuesday's primaries in Washington state represent a key question for the Republican Party: 18 months removed from Donald Trump's second impeachment, has the GOP anger at party lawmakers who backed the effort subsided?
