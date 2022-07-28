www.theeasttexasweekend.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pmq.com
550 Pizzeria’s Janet Duran Took a Leap of Faith—and Keeps Soaring
When the odds are against her, pizzaiola Janet Duran doesn’t stop believing—and keeps coming out on top as owner of 550 Pizzeria in Laredo, Texas. Duran says you have to “manifest your dreams” and tell yourself that it’s not a matter of if but when.
kgns.tv
Slim Shower Chance, Most Places Stay Dry
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A wave in the upper level wind flow and the west advancing afternoon sea breeze Monday afternoon will bring a slim chance of a scattered shower Monday afternoon. The atmosphere will only be marginally moist, and lifted air will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds. Any showers that form should be scattered, and most places will stay dry. After Monday, shower chances should be gone, and afternoon temperatures will reach further above 100F.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
KLTV
INTERSTATE FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-29-22
North America Diving Dogs competition takes place at the Longview Rodeo Arena. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease, and that’s because they know they’ll have a soft landing. The North America Diving Dogs competition has returned to Longview as part of the AKC Dog Show at the Longview Activity Complex.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredo Chamber of Commerce takes part in ‘Regresa a Laredo’ campaign
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Next weekend, many shoppers across the State of Texas will be saving some big money. Tax free weekend kicks off on Friday August 5 and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce wants to make the Gateway City the number one location for Mexican tourists’ needs. The...
KLTV
‘Thanks for asking’: Mark Scirto update
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some of you have been asking about Mark Scirto as he continues to rehab from the stroke he had back in May. Mark is doing well enough that he says he will be able to cut back a day on therapy visits each week. He is...
MySanAntonio
'She was really panicking': Woman who saved life with Heimlich learned it weeks earlier
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Laredo woman who helped save a life last month with the Heimlich maneuver learned how to perform it just weeks prior to the incident. And she's asking for more of these trainings to be taken around the community to help individuals act quickly when necessary.
Jim Hogg County community leaders aim to bring attention to a historic South Texas landmark
HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — There’s another South Texas historical hotspot that you may want to hit during your summer vacation. It sits in Hebbronville, Texas and stands as one of the tallest structures anywhere. We’re talking about the Scotus College that’s still run by Franciscan Friars. Some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
kgns.tv
Interim city manager shares final thoughts before departure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself once again in a situation all too familiar, without a city manager. In June interim city manager, Keith Selman, cut short his contracted term of ten months citing personal reasons. Before leaving, he sat down with KGNS for a post-perspective...
kgns.tv
Laredo ISD to distribute student schedules this week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, Laredo Independent School District began distributing schedules for the upcoming school year. High and middle school student schedules will be available for pick-up at their respective campuses. Schedule pick-up are as follows:. · Seniors Monday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and...
East Texans offering condolences, support after deputy killed in the line of duty
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Following the news of the passing of Smith County Sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Bustos Friday morning, community members across East Texas have been reaching out to express their condolences for the department and the fallen deputy’s family. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran requested from the state for all flags state-wide to be […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Longview Fire Department battles grass fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports that Longview firefighters are working to extinguish a grass fire near Toler Road and Highway 300. At this time no information known regarding the cause of the fire, but no structures were visibly damaged as of this writing.
kgns.tv
Man wanted for aggravated assault
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s office needs the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault. Juan Ortegon Zamarripa, 53, is described as 5 feet 8 inches, black hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds. His last known address is the 3100 W. San Francisco.
kgns.tv
Hit and Run Suspect Wanted in Zapata County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hit and run at the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office suspect wanted. The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office the public help identify a man. According to a post on Facebook by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a subject in relation to a recent hit and run committed at the sheriff’s office.
kgns.tv
Assistance for Water Bills for Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A grant plans to help many Webb County residents with their water bills and reconnect water services. There are new funds available for Webb County residents to help pay for water bills. During the July 25th commissioners’ court meeting a grant was discussed to help community...
foxsanantonio.com
Border patrol agents seize over $2,700,000 worth of drugs in Laredo
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo are keeping drugs out of the community. Agents seized multiple loads of hard narcotics worth over $2,700,000 in street value. Officers seized six packages of Methamphetamine on Tuesday that weighed around 95 pounds...
kgns.tv
Man killed in vehicle rollover accident over the weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is killed in a tragic accident Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30pm when the driver of a 2004 Silverado pickup truck reportedly lost control while driving along Highway 359, causing it to roll over. The accident was so severe, several passengers inside were thrown from the vehicle.
Family holds celebration of life for man killed in Smith County wreck that left 5 dead
TYLER, Texas — Friends and family of Marvin Jenkins, one of the five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 in Smith County, gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of the person they called a "light in the room." "I [saw] the picture of us and I...
5 Booked Into County Jail On Violation Of Probation Warrants And 1 On A Parole Warrant
At leave five people were booked into Hopkins County jail July 25-28, 2022, on violation of probation warrants and a Longview man on a parole warrant, according to jail and arrest reports. Violation Of Probation – Simulated Controlled Substance Charge. Evan Clay Chapin was booked into Hopkins County jail...
Comments / 0