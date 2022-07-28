ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Calls Out JoJo Siwa After ‘Rude’ Comment: ‘Grow Up’

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

She’s entered the chat. Candace Cameron Bure ’s daughter, Natasha Bure , called out JoJo Siwa after the Dance Moms alum said her mom was “the rudest celebrity I’ve ever met ” in a TikTok after the Fuller House star denied her of a photo when she was younger.

“Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,’” Natasha, 23, wrote on her Thursday, July 28 Instagram Stories, in response to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s statement. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up,” she continued. “There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

Take a ~Bow~ For JoJo Siwa's Transformation Over the Years: Photos

The former Nickelodeon star participated in the viral TikTok challenge where she called out certain celebrities and quickly created buzz around potential drama with the Full House alum.

The “D.R.E.A.M.” artist called her past incident with the actress a “ rough encounter ,” in a video obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, July 27. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aV0QI_0gwltz0800 “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” the “Boomerang” songstress continued. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

One day prior, Candace, 46, responded to the allegations on Instagram, claiming that she was “shocked” when she saw the viral video. “[I] had no idea where it came from … I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know,” she said in the Tuesday, July 26 video after having a chat with JoJo, 19.

In the six-minute video, Cameron revealed that she had a “great” conversation with the So You Think You Can Dance judge and cleared the air after JoJo explained why she thought she was “rude.”

Candace Cameron Bure Steps Out After JoJo Siwa Calls Her 'Rudest' Celeb

Fellow stars like Amy Roloff , Jana Kramer and Tori Spelling commented on Candace’s video while applauding her for speaking her truth. “This makes me respect and love you even more. Well said!!” Tori Roloff commented, while Spelling, 49, wrote, “You are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

A rep for JoJo did not immediately respond to Life & Style’ s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Roloff
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Natasha Bure
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Tiktok#The Full House
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
THEATER & DANCE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy