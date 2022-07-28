Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Calls Out JoJo Siwa After ‘Rude’ Comment: ‘Grow Up’

She’s entered the chat. Candace Cameron Bure ’s daughter, Natasha Bure , called out JoJo Siwa after the Dance Moms alum said her mom was “the rudest celebrity I’ve ever met ” in a TikTok after the Fuller House star denied her of a photo when she was younger.

“Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a ‘rough experience,’” Natasha, 23, wrote on her Thursday, July 28 Instagram Stories, in response to the Dancing With the Stars alum’s statement. “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up,” she continued. “There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

The former Nickelodeon star participated in the viral TikTok challenge where she called out certain celebrities and quickly created buzz around potential drama with the Full House alum.

The “D.R.E.A.M.” artist called her past incident with the actress a “ rough encounter ,” in a video obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, July 27. “I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” she said.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” the “Boomerang” songstress continued. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

One day prior, Candace, 46, responded to the allegations on Instagram, claiming that she was “shocked” when she saw the viral video. “[I] had no idea where it came from … I didn’t know what happened, I didn’t know,” she said in the Tuesday, July 26 video after having a chat with JoJo, 19.

In the six-minute video, Cameron revealed that she had a “great” conversation with the So You Think You Can Dance judge and cleared the air after JoJo explained why she thought she was “rude.”

Fellow stars like Amy Roloff , Jana Kramer and Tori Spelling commented on Candace’s video while applauding her for speaking her truth. “This makes me respect and love you even more. Well said!!” Tori Roloff commented, while Spelling, 49, wrote, “You are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

A rep for JoJo did not immediately respond to Life & Style’ s request for comment.