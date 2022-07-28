Recent Discovery Proves Existence of Loch Ness Monster ‘Plausible’ Scientists Say

Michael Dot Scott

Scientists have recently made a discovery in the Sahara Desert that they say lends "plausibility" to the existence of ole Nessie, the mythical Loch Ness Monster.

According to newsweek.com "researchers from the University of Bath and the University of Portsmouth in the U.K., and Université Hassan II in Morocco" have recently made a surprising discovery, finding the fossils of a plesiosaur in the Sahara Desert.

What's so surprising about finding dinosaur fossils in the Sahara Desert?

Although now a sprawling desert, 100 million years ago the Sahara was part of a freshwater river system.

The key word here is freshwater because plesiosaurs, which is what the Loch Ness Monster is widely believed to be, have traditionally been considered to be sea creatures.

Loch Ness in Scottland

is a freshwater body of water. Obviously, a saltwater creature can't survive in freshwater.

Because of this, scientists and skeptics have dismissed the possibility of a sea creature living in a body of freshwater.

Until now.

From Newsweek.com -

"While the tales are often dismissed, according to these findings it's actually plausible that such a creature would have inhabited freshwater lochs such as Loch Ness.

Scientists can't rule out the fact that these creatures may have been permanent freshwater residents. They suspect that these ancient creatures possibly lived in freshwater, having found the same 'food-chipping their teeth on the armored fish that lived in the river.' This suggests they feasted on freshwater prey."

What's interesting here is the use of the word "plausible".

Stating the existence of the Loch Ness Monster is now plausible and not possible is kind of a big deal.

Possible - able to be done; within the power or capacity of someone or something.

Plausible - having an appearance of truth or reason; seemingly worthy of approval or acceptance; credible; believable.

Now, does all of this mean that a Loch Ness Monster is right now alive and well swimming around in Lock Ness?

No...but probably maybe kind of.

