www.qchron.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Suspect Nabbed After Nassau County Burglary Spree, Police Say
A 57-year-old man is facing charges after police say he committed multiple burglaries on Long Island. Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the Plaza Eatery Deli, located at 28 North Station Plaza in Great Neck Plaza, at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Ex-Con Fugitive From NJ Caught With Guns, Drugs, Ammo Faces Lengthy Federal Prison Stretch
Cedric Lewis had been out of state prison all of two months when detectives from the Essex County Sheriff's Office learned that he'd armed himself with a rifle, two pistols and a pair of extended magazines while selling heroin and cocaine. With the heat on, the Bloomfield ex-con headed south....
Two men plead guilty in massive counterfeit document scheme
Two men plead guilty to making several fake IDs, Social Security cards and OSHA safety course cards.
Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect steals vehicle after kicking child, 10, out of the backseat, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a car in Brooklyn Saturday night after kicking out a 10-year-old child who was in the backseat, authorities said. The incident occurred near Coney Island and Foster avenues around 11:55 p.m., cops said. The child’s mother left her black Dodge Charger running while she […]
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
fox5ny.com
Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
IN THIS ARTICLE
shorefrontnews.com
Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway
Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
bronx.com
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
Woman found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at high-end LI apartment building
A woman was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds during a wellness check at a high-end apartment building on Long Island over the weekend, Nassau County police said.
Police: Man shot near Dominican Day Parade festivities in the Bronx
Police say a man was shot in the vicinity of the Dominican Day Parade Sunday in the Bronx.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
NYPD: Man shoots at officers during Longwood drug investigation; 1 in custody
Police say a person of interest is in custody after a man shot at officers Friday afternoon. Police say they were conducting a drug investigation after 4 p.m. along Prospect Avenue in Longwood when a man with a gun shot at officers. Police did not return fire at the gunman...
NYPD: Man wanted for attempting to rape woman in Bushwick
Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in Bushwick on Saturday.
Police: Woman arrested for 7-Eleven robbery in Bethpage
Police say a woman was arrested for a robbery in Bethpage Friday morning.
NYPD: 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing in Bronx smoke shop
Police say the stabbing stemmed from an argument at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop on West Fordham Road shortly after noon.
Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabs homeless man in the neck during argument: police
A 54-year-old Bronx smoke shop employee stabbed a homeless man to death during an argument in the store on Saturday, according to police.
Report: Off-duty NYPD cop arrested, charged after firing gun in air following argument with girlfriend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An off-duty NYPD officer has arrested on Long Island for firing his gun in the air during an agreement with his girlfriend, according to a recent report. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office detailed that Miguel Torres was charged with menacing and use of a...
Paterson Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
PATERSON, NJ – Police in Paterson have cordoned off a section of Walker Street after...
Man, 41, allegedly sold drugs to undercover officer 4 times in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 41-year-old man stands accused of selling drugs to an undercover officer in Prince’s Bay. Xavier Campbell of the 200 block of Jefferson Street in Dongan Hills was arrested in the vicinity of Seguine Avenue and Purdy Place on the night of July 14, according to public records.
Comments / 2