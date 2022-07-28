ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Queens shooting: Man struck in face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition. The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said. At least one of the assailants opened fire […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx armed robbery ring luring men to hotels in fake hookup scheme

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for three suspects connected to an armed robbery ring in the Bronx that has been luring men to hotels before tying up their victims and escaping with cash and clothing. According to authorities, the thieves struck at least five times in July. Prior...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#Nypd#Mayor#The 113th Precinct
shorefrontnews.com

Bringing Back NYPD & MTPD To the Subway

Part One of the Public safety drive to bring more police presence on public transit finished successfully. “For the past six weeks, I visited every subway station in the 47th Assembly District and have distributed thousands of petitions calling for more transit police presence on our subways. These petitions were taken to community groups, meetings, rallies, and street distributions in support and funding for more police presence to make our subways safe,” Colton stated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy