NBC News

Father of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing speaks out

Authorities say Charles Crooks either jumped or fell out of the plane 20 miles from the airport where his co-pilot made an emergency landing after the plane's landing gear malfunctioned. Crooks' father said the family is still in shock as multiple agencies are still investigating the incident. WRAL's Keenan Willard reports.July 31, 2022.
