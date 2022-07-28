Charlie Ajootian: The Free State Project is bad for New Hampshire

www.laconiadailysun.com
Related
One of First Rockets to Carry Americans Into Space Now Stands in New Hampshire
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
laconiadailysun.com
State officials repurpose federal housing funding as September deadline looms
Governor’s Office for Relief and Recovery Director Taylor Caswell (center) and Deputy Director Chase Hagaman (center right) address the Executive Council on Wednesday. (Ethan DeWitt | New Hampshire Bulletin)
5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire
I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents face higher electricity costs as more hot weather looms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Electricity rates are going up in New Hampshire as residents brace for more extreme heat this week. Utility officials said electricity supply rates are climbing for a number of reasons, with the biggest factors being the war in Ukraine and New England's reliance on natural gas.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts, transportation companies struggle with shortage of bus drivers
BEDFORD, N.H. — Students will be heading back to school in about a month in New Hampshire, but some might have a harder time getting to class or extracurricular events because of a bus driver shortage. Some school districts are advertising on buses that drivers are needed. "We've always...
whdh.com
Hiker collapses, dies on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds. According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man...
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend
If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Precious: A ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired enclave has hit the market in Vermont
For those tiring of the record-high home prices in Greater Boston, it may be time to explore a market far, far away. Middle Earth, perhaps?. It may be closer than you think. Tolkein fanatics don’t have to journey to a new world to get a taste of The Shire. Located at 43 North St. in Middletown Springs, Vt., this Lord of the Rings-inspired Airbnb is less than a 3.5-hour drive from Boston, an easy commute compared with the “Hobbiton” homes in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies were filmed.
The 20 Top Restaurants to Cure Your Hangover in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Okay, we have all been there. The pounding headache, the nauseous stomachache, the shakes and the crying (okay, crying can be private). We have all had the hangover that will not seem to go away. Maybe that happens every Saturday...maybe that happens once a year. For some of us, a...
laconiadailysun.com
Forbes Magazine ranks Franklin Savings Bank #2 in America’s Best Banks in NH list
FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank claimed the #2 spot in the 2022 list of America’s Best Banks for New Hampshire by Forbes Magazine. Only 2.7 percent of all banks nationwide were included in the rankings, based on the results of an independent survey of 26,000 bank customers from all 50 states.
laconiadailysun.com
Matthew Wood: Gunstock is not David Strang's political toy
I'm writing as my wife, Jade Wood, and Doug Lambert have done an admirable job standing up for what they believe in. They have fought tirelessly to protect Gunstock from going under. Gunstock is not Dr. David Strang's political toy to play with; it is half of our identity as a community when paired with Lake Winnipesaukee. The loss of Gunstock will change the Lakes Region beyond what we can even imagine; forever. I personally would not have moved here. Imagine how many others can say the same. Imagine growing up and having to drive an hour to go skiing. We can all agree that we would ski far less than we do now and some may have never had learned. Think of all the great family memories made on the mountain. We can stand on the sidelines and let the mountain wither away or we can reach out to our representatives and ask them to be the hero Gunstock needs. Even the best of heroes need aid from time to time and that is exactly what Jade and Doug need today. They are the heroes fighting to keep Gunstock alive. They have both worked tirelessly, while Jade is 8 months pregnant with twins and Doug is trying to run his business. Please reach out to your representative, as they are up for re-election this November, and ensure that they save Gunstock by demanding Dr. Strang resigns. Ensure Gunstock is no longer his political toy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
showmeprogress.com
Paid for by somebody else…in New Hampshire
Former newsreader Mark Alford (r) is one of a sea of right wingnut republicans running in the republican primary for the open seat in Missouri’s 4th congressional District. Burn pits, anyone? Universal access to affordable healthcare? Gun violence? Death penalty? If Mark Alord (r) wins the primary will the election be “secure”? If he loses the primary will it be “stolen”? Just asking.
WBUR
Geoff Diehl, a pro-Trump Republican, hopes to ride red wave into Mass. governor’s office
Republican Geoff Diehl has charted an unlikely path to the governor's office in Massachusetts. The former state representative is running as a pro-Trump candidate in a state so blue that residents voted against the former president by a 2-1 margin. Twice. Diehl's last attempt to win statewide office did not...
mynbc5.com
NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities
CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
WCAX
New law simplifies process of changing gender identity in Vermont
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington...
WCVB
Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million
BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
laconiadailysun.com
Carole A. Billin, 88
MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
Comments / 0