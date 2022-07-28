ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Charlie Ajootian: The Free State Project is bad for New Hampshire

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago
www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

I was just literally watching moose sighting videos online and telling co-workers that if I ever saw a moose in person, I'd die. What an absolutely magnificent animal. To see one live and in-person would be jaw-dropping. And clearly I'm not alone in that opinion. According to the New Hampshire...
ANIMALS
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire looks to rein in rising energy costs

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire officials are recommending that the state adopt policies that focus on lowering energy costs for consumers as the state pursues long-term environmental goals. A new 10-year energy strategy plan released by the New Hampshire Department of Energy calls for prioritizing the high cost...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
whdh.com

Hiker collapses, dies on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a hiker who collapsed on the Northeast’s highest peak has died despite efforts by multiple groups to resuscitate him amid freezing temperatures and high winds. According to the Department of Fish and Game, a group of hikers found the man...
ACCIDENTS
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in New Hampshire This Weekend

If you’re wondering what to do this weekend in New Hampshire, you might want to start with free things to do in Manchester. The city’s annual Trolley Nights provide the perfect opportunity to check out free attractions like the interactive SEE Science Center, the Millyard Museum, and the NH Institute of Art. Check out VisitHN to find more free activities in New Hampshire. There are also plenty of free events that take place throughout the year, including the annual NH Trolley Nights.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Free State Project#The Daily Sun
Boston Globe

Precious: A ‘Lord of the Rings’-inspired enclave has hit the market in Vermont

For those tiring of the record-high home prices in Greater Boston, it may be time to explore a market far, far away. Middle Earth, perhaps?. It may be closer than you think. Tolkein fanatics don’t have to journey to a new world to get a taste of The Shire. Located at 43 North St. in Middletown Springs, Vt., this Lord of the Rings-inspired Airbnb is less than a 3.5-hour drive from Boston, an easy commute compared with the “Hobbiton” homes in New Zealand, where “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies were filmed.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Matthew Wood: Gunstock is not David Strang's political toy

I'm writing as my wife, Jade Wood, and Doug Lambert have done an admirable job standing up for what they believe in. They have fought tirelessly to protect Gunstock from going under. Gunstock is not Dr. David Strang's political toy to play with; it is half of our identity as a community when paired with Lake Winnipesaukee. The loss of Gunstock will change the Lakes Region beyond what we can even imagine; forever. I personally would not have moved here. Imagine how many others can say the same. Imagine growing up and having to drive an hour to go skiing. We can all agree that we would ski far less than we do now and some may have never had learned. Think of all the great family memories made on the mountain. We can stand on the sidelines and let the mountain wither away or we can reach out to our representatives and ask them to be the hero Gunstock needs. Even the best of heroes need aid from time to time and that is exactly what Jade and Doug need today. They are the heroes fighting to keep Gunstock alive. They have both worked tirelessly, while Jade is 8 months pregnant with twins and Doug is trying to run his business. Please reach out to your representative, as they are up for re-election this November, and ensure that they save Gunstock by demanding Dr. Strang resigns. Ensure Gunstock is no longer his political toy.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
showmeprogress.com

Paid for by somebody else…in New Hampshire

Former newsreader Mark Alford (r) is one of a sea of right wingnut republicans running in the republican primary for the open seat in Missouri’s 4th congressional District. Burn pits, anyone? Universal access to affordable healthcare? Gun violence? Death penalty? If Mark Alord (r) wins the primary will the election be “secure”? If he loses the primary will it be “stolen”? Just asking.
MISSOURI STATE
mynbc5.com

NAACP branches of Vermont hold U.S. House Congressional Candidate forum on racial inequities

CASTLETON, Vt. — Vermont's NAACP branches hosted a forum Saturday to discuss racial equity and other related issues. All candidates running for Vermont’s single congressional house seat were invited to take part. but only Becca Balint, one of the democratic congressional candidates on the ballot and Liam Madden, an independent candidate running for the Republican nomination, took part in the forum.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New law simplifies process of changing gender identity in Vermont

Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running. For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter. Updated: 5 hours ago. A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Burlington...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Mega Millions ticket sold in New Hampshire worth $1 million

BOSTON — It wasn’t the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but one lucky ticket holder in New England is $1 million richer this Saturday. A single jackpot-winning ticket was bought in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega...
DES PLAINES, IL
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers

RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
RICHMOND, VT
94.3 WCYY

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Carole A. Billin, 88

MOULTONBOROUGH — Dr. Carole Ann Billin, 88, the first woman to hold a veterinarian license in New Hampshire, died July 23, 2022, at her home in Moultonborough. Dr. Billin was born July 11, 1934 in Galt, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Allan and Elizabeth Pringle. At the age of 18, she enrolled in Ontario Veterinary College, which had graduated only 29 women in the 29 years it had been admitting them. She was assigned a seat in front of a student from Pennsylvania: Robert Billin. “It was love at first sight” for them both, she said. They married before their final year of school.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy