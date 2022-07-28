Charlie Ajootian: The Free State Project is bad for New Hampshire

I'm writing as my wife, Jade Wood, and Doug Lambert have done an admirable job standing up for what they believe in. They have fought tirelessly to protect Gunstock from going under. Gunstock is not Dr. David Strang's political toy to play with; it is half of our identity as a community when paired with Lake Winnipesaukee. The loss of Gunstock will change the Lakes Region beyond what we can even imagine; forever. I personally would not have moved here. Imagine how many others can say the same. Imagine growing up and having to drive an hour to go skiing. We can all agree that we would ski far less than we do now and some may have never had learned. Think of all the great family memories made on the mountain. We can stand on the sidelines and let the mountain wither away or we can reach out to our representatives and ask them to be the hero Gunstock needs. Even the best of heroes need aid from time to time and that is exactly what Jade and Doug need today. They are the heroes fighting to keep Gunstock alive. They have both worked tirelessly, while Jade is 8 months pregnant with twins and Doug is trying to run his business. Please reach out to your representative, as they are up for re-election this November, and ensure that they save Gunstock by demanding Dr. Strang resigns. Ensure Gunstock is no longer his political toy.

ELECTIONS ・ 12 HOURS AGO